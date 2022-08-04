Learn the strategies to share your message with audiences of any size, and plan your message type based on your communication goals!
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Responding with an elevator pitch
- Preparing an informative lecture
- Delivering a persuasive speech
- Engaging others with storytelling
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
14 minutes to complete
Start Here
14 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Responding with an elevator pitch
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Preparing an informative lecture
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Engaging others with storytelling
2 hours to complete
3 readings
About the Communication For Everyone Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.