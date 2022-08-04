Do you struggle to share feedback with your superiors? Do you need to learn how to develop rapport and credibility with them first? Learn these skills and more from the Managing Up course!
This course is part of the Feedback and Coaching For Everyone Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Building a coalition
- Building bonds rooted in growth
- Cultivating liking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
15 minutes to complete
Start Here
15 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Building a coalition
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Building bonds rooted in growth
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Cultivating liking
2 hours to complete
3 readings
About the Feedback and Coaching For Everyone Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.