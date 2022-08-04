Empathy is something people must use every day. Empathy isn't limited to understanding other people; it's also about understanding yourself. An important key to understanding the emotions of others is understanding how you feel those emotions. Emotional intelligence and empathy aren't innate things that are fixed; they're skills that can be learned, and anyone has the potential to excel at them. This course will help you unlock that potential.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
20 minutes to complete
Welcome to Empathy for Self and Others!
20 minutes to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Listening with empathy
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Expressing empathy in leadership
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Promoting a sense of self-empathy
2 hours to complete
3 readings
About the Resilience for Everyone Specialization
