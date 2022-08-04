About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Resilience for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Resilience for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
20 minutes to complete

Welcome to Empathy for Self and Others!

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Listening with empathy

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Expressing empathy in leadership

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Promoting a sense of self-empathy

2 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Resilience for Everyone Specialization

Resilience for Everyone

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder