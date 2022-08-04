- Soft skills
- Professional Skills
- Sharing your vision as a leader
- Building future leaders
- Sending a message with relatability
- Making safe spaces to communicate
- Assembling a successful team
- Normalizing disagreement
- Assigning a devil’s advocate
- Maintaining individual accountability
Workplace Culture for Everyone Specialization
Workplace Culture for Everyone. Do your teammates struggle to understand each other on a deeper level? Is that shared vision or shared language still missing? Does your team need to build a culture of respect, proper communication, or bias-free discussions? In this Workplace Culture specialization, learn to lead by example, use appropriate digital communication, eliminate bias and show empathy.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Creating and maintaining a productive work environment has much to do with the culture. It’s important that people share respectful communication, avoid bias and demonstrate empathy for each other. A successful workplace culture relies on all these, and you should be able to lead by example. You also need to be able to listen and know which communications are appropriate — and which are not. Luckily, you can learn these workplace culture skills from this specialization.
With the expertise of faculty from Arizona State University, the Workplace Culture specialization will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of shared communication and attitudes directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your work culture toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.