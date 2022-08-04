Learner Reviews & Feedback for Empathy for Self and Others by Arizona State University
About the Course
Empathy is something people must use every day. Empathy isn't limited to understanding other people; it's also about understanding yourself. An important key to understanding the emotions of others is understanding how you feel those emotions. Emotional intelligence and empathy aren't innate things that are fixed; they're skills that can be learned, and anyone has the potential to excel at them. This course will help you unlock that potential.
With the expertise of Dr. Shari Collins from the ASU School of Humanities, the Empathy for Self and Others course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of empathy directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your empathy toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
A common misconception about empathy is that you have to have directly experienced the same thing as another person to empathize with them. Empathy is finding common ground and understanding others — it’s no more complex than that. It feels more important than ever to be able to understand others. Jump-start your empathy journey today!...