Staying positive is difficult. Everyone has stress in their life, whether it’s from family, work or school. With all the stress you carry, it can feel difficult to remain optimistic in the face of adversity. Thankfully, positive thinking is a skill that can be learned. Everyone has the capability to approach any situation with a more positive outlook, and this course will help you unlock that potential.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Positive Thinking and Thriving!
Forming better self-talk habits
Putting mindfulness into action
Achieving autonomy in the workplace
