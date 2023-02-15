Well-being matters in every part of life: your physical health, mental health and even your relationships. With every new digital tool that comes into your life, that relationship with your own health can change — for better or worse. You might be distancing yourself from others if you get too addicted to using your device. Or, you might be using these devices to improve your professional life. The difference lies in knowing what well-being means, and what digital tools do to change your way of life.
Digital Tools and Well-BeingArizona State University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
14 minutes to complete
Welcome to Digital Tools and Well-Being!
14 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Evaluating personal digital use
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Evaluating professional digital use
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Looking at your health digitally
2 hours to complete
3 readings
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.