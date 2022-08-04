Do you struggle to influence your team’s chances of success? Learn effective communication and leadership skills from this Leading Through Effective Communication course!
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Sharing your vision as a leader
- Building future leaders
- Sending a message with relatability
- Making safe spaces to communicate
- Assembling a successful team
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
13 minutes to complete
Start Here
13 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Sending a message with relatability
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Sharing your vision as a leader
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Assembling a successful team
2 hours to complete
3 readings
About the Communication For Everyone Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.