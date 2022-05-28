About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
Intermediate Level

Bachelors degree

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the importance of communication in people's lives and thus boost the improvement in our ability to effectively socialize.

  • Apply communication skills to performance feedback and achieve organizational objectives.

  • Identify the concept of communication to clarify its importance.

Instructor

Offered by

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Topic 1. Human communication levels

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 15 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 2

5 hours to complete

Topic 2. Assertive communication

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

6 hours to complete

Topic 3. Empathetic listening

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 4

7 hours to complete

Topic 4. Performance feedback

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization

Leadership and Negotiation Skills

