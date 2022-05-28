Interpersonal communication is one of the most important management skills: everyday we relate with our bosses, collaborators, customers and colleagues.
This course is part of the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Bachelors degree
What you will learn
Understand the importance of communication in people's lives and thus boost the improvement in our ability to effectively socialize.
Apply communication skills to performance feedback and achieve organizational objectives.
Identify the concept of communication to clarify its importance.
Bachelors degree
Offered by
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Topic 1. Human communication levels
In the first topic of this course, you will study the concept of human communication, its importance in people’s lives, and its application to the environments we move in: family, professional, and social. At the same time, you will learn about communication levels, which allow both the sender and the receiver to identify the level we are communicating in order to establish a connection between both parties.
Topic 2. Assertive communication
This week will cover information on assertive communication, the ability to communicate with messages that are delivered clearly, firmly, directly, and respectfully. The goal is for you to learn about assertiveness, the first communication skill that is the foundation of dialogue, so you can put it into practice. You will also learn a technique that is easy to use, that you can use immediately to deliver assertive messages.
Topic 3. Empathetic listening
This week you will learn essential aspects of the second interpersonal communication skill: empathetic listening.
Topic 4. Performance feedback
During this last week of the course, you’ll learn more about the third interpersonal communication skill: performance feedback. This is a skill that, overall, allows us to respond to messages from other people; and specifically, can be used as a tool to improve performance in sessions to establish goals and evaluate performance. In this way, effective leaders increase their ability to direct, guide, teach, and motivate collaborators by correctly using feedback.
About the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who are interested in consolidating their negotiation and communication skills, applying communication techniques that improve relationships and favor cooperation between the parties involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.