Effective Communication for Today's Leader by Tecnológico de Monterrey

Interpersonal communication is one of the most important management skills: everyday we relate with our bosses, collaborators, customers and colleagues. Being a good communicator is synonym to being a good leader. Interpersonal and group communication helps us to create better business environments, and therefore, to have better results....
By Jamie W

Jan 25, 2022

Overall good course. But the english translations had many spelling mistakes and I felt that the translations were poor. Some questions were asked multiple times (the same way), yet at different answers.

By Evan R

Dec 22, 2021

I really wish this course was more difficult.

Otherwise, great notions, clear pdfs, basic but essential course.

I recommand for everyone

By Nadia N

Sep 8, 2021

Repetitive questions and not easy to follow the videos in spanish even though some of them have subtitles

By maggie w

Jan 8, 2022

Didn't say it's not in English.

By LAI W J

Oct 19, 2021

video not in english

