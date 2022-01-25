By Jamie W•
Jan 25, 2022
Overall good course. But the english translations had many spelling mistakes and I felt that the translations were poor. Some questions were asked multiple times (the same way), yet at different answers.
By Evan R•
Dec 22, 2021
I really wish this course was more difficult.
Otherwise, great notions, clear pdfs, basic but essential course.
I recommand for everyone
By Nadia N•
Sep 8, 2021
Repetitive questions and not easy to follow the videos in spanish even though some of them have subtitles
By maggie w•
Jan 8, 2022
Didn't say it's not in English.
By LAI W J•
Oct 19, 2021
video not in english