Designed for those already in the industry.
Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
Develop soft skills. Acquire skills for effective communication and negotiations that achieve satisfactory agreements
What you will learn
Implement the key negotiation skills and styles to carry out effective negotiations and reach satisfactory agreements.
Develop communication skills: assertiveness and empathy.
Understand the importance of communication in people's lives and thus boost the improvement in our ability to effectively socialize.
Apply communication skills to performance feedback and achieve organizational objectives.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will develop a negotiation skills training program for executives, will identify the importance of the implementation phase of an agreement for a negotiation to be effective and will be able to carry out a self-diagnosis, with the aim of designing an action plan to improve some of the detected areas of opportunity.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Effective Communication for Today’s Leader
Interpersonal communication is one of the most important management skills: everyday we relate with our bosses, collaborators, customers and colleagues.
Negotiation Skills and Effective Communication
We start making negotiations as soon as our day begins, through all our interactions, either work, social, or family-related. But have you ever wondered how efficiently you negotiate, and whether you could be better at it? This is a straightforward opportunity to put into practice all the knowledge you have acquired, and to confirm that the negotiation process is dynamic and can always be improved.
Negotiation Strategies and Styles
The dilemma of the negotiator is a phenomenon that is derived from the tension that arises when, in the light of a specific situation, the optimum negotiation strategy must be discerned. The term was made popular by Professors David Lax and James Sebenius, of the Harvard Business School, to exemplify the dilemma between cooperating and competing in a negotiation.
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
