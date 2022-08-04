Do you want the best strategies for handling conflict in person, over the phone or in an email? Learn the skills to recognize and address conflicts from this Managing Conflict course!
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Identifying conflict mindsets
- Handling conflict on the phone
- Handling conflict in person
- Handling conflict over email
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
15 minutes to complete
Start Here
15 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Identifying conflict mindsets
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Handling conflict in person
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Handling conflict over email
2 hours to complete
3 readings
