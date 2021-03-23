DW
Mar 17, 2022
The course was outstanding. Many of the techniiques outlined in the course I have been using for years. I was refreshing and I will continue to use these practices in my school leadership capacity.
KP
Feb 14, 2021
Timely reminder of concepts I know but am lax on applying. Supportive content that further equips me for emotional success in myself and my students. Provides tools for reflection and application.
By Angie S•
Mar 23, 2021
What a great introduction to emotional intelligence and how to use tools to help you manage your emotions. This course is truly inspiring to anyone who is interested in an "emotion revolution".
By Deborah T•
Jan 5, 2021
Managing Emotions was so helpful in many areas. Personally I was able to climb over some obstacles that have been pushing me down and felt tethered too. This program also gives insight in many areas along with the readings that are offered. One example of many when a child has a behavior and is acting out throwing things, we are quick to label "Mad" instead we should recognize. "Behavior doesn't equal emotion". When you label the emotion for someone, it is confusing to them and boxes them into something you have labeled them as. Remember their limitations and we are still learning a new vocabulary of words our self. The videos were just enough time, and reflecting our thoughts helped to recognize how, "maybe you are an emotional scientist" This program was done in a way that if you follow it through, you will take something from it, and grow in a positive direction along with helping those that are struggling with their emotions and feelings.
Thank you for giving me this opportunity to learn Managing Emotions in times of Uncertainty & Stress. It works for now and later times.
Best,
Deborah
By Maria B•
Mar 11, 2021
The tools, language and resources shared in this course were very helpful in improving my well being and learning how to become a person that can help colleagues and most importantly our students.
By Christine H•
Dec 23, 2020
This course has changed my life so much and come at a time when I most need it for my personal life as well as my work life. I have learnt so much and with the Action Plans I will be able to follow through with what I have learnt. This was indeed a good course ad it has helped me socially and emotionally to manage my relationships at home and work. Well done Yale. Thank you for helping me to help myself.
By Jessica S•
Jan 8, 2021
The emotional scientist section and the RULER overview are two key components that truly hit home. This course is not difficult but it is extremely impactful! I highly recommend this course to any educator or business person working with others and needing to understand multiple perspectives.
By Mary B C•
Jan 2, 2021
I breezed through this course enjoying every minute of the content!
Thank you, May You Be Happy!
By Karen M•
Jan 20, 2021
Really helpful for anyone who interacts with others. I took this course to help with social emotional needs of my students but it's really helping the social emotional needs of my family too!
By Kathleen W•
Jan 6, 2021
I was misled into thinking that this course was eligible for a free certificate. The course itself has valuable information but at the same time I felt like much of the quizzes etc. were designed as a research experiment where my input data was being gathered/used to benefit YALE Center for Emotional Intelligence and I still did not get a certificate. I am disappointed after working 10 plus hours on the course resulting in no certificate.
By Nicola S A•
Dec 16, 2020
I feel that this course reaffirms what the school as a whole is trying to do. Agreed that this year has been a crazy one. Who knows what 2021 will bring. If we all remember that each one of us responds differently to any given situation and that none of these reactions are right or wrong but just the way you are able to deal with it. All need to show respect for the others. I believe in the face of adversity we as a school community have been drawn closer together. The teachers are doing an amazing job with the hybrid model of learning and teaching opt out students at the same time. It reminds me of the saying "if you want something done, ask a busy person" GREAT JOB, REALLY ENJOYED THE COURSE
By Mandy H•
Jan 10, 2021
Highly recommend this incredible course. Thank you for making it so accessible to educators globally as we all experience these times of uncertainty and stress. I feel more equipped to deal with what lies ahead and I'm excited to share my learnings with my colleagues, family and friends.
By Frank A•
Jan 15, 2021
The course was properly and purposefully designed. It had practical approach to solving problems. I have learned practical skills including best ways of regulating my emotions. Many thanks to the course designers.
By Sue M•
Jan 19, 2021
This is a great course that gives a plethora of hands on tools to utilize in our daily work.
By THOMAS V•
May 29, 2021
Hello,
I follow the course and I have trouble
I am now at the week 8 but numbers of the other week are not checked by your system. I have information telling me that i didn't finish to complete the week when I did all (and everything is check - green mark).
Also I obtain a 100% for a quizz and you continue to ask me to do the work.
At least on some week I only find quizz to practice and I don't see any final quizz
So I'm really lost and I loose time coming back to the work check 3 to 6 times what's wrong.
I don't find any way to communicate with you for this kind of problem.
I'm interested by the certificat so I wonder what is the point if my work is not considerate by the site.
Hope you can give me answers
Regards
Valerie Thomas
vallunataicloud.com
By David H•
Dec 30, 2020
very good information, would like to see a list of go to items that are possible to use in the classroom to use daily.
this would be most helpful for me.
By Vasiliki K•
Sep 21, 2021
Great insights! Useful material and foot for thought and growth. The tools and strategies provided will definitely play an important role in managing my emotions and interact more effectively with people around me. The RULER, the MOOD METER, the insights like ''behavior does not equal emotion'', emotion management strategies help a lot to reframe mindset, rethink action plans and approach every case as unique.
Many of the ideas discussed and presented are familiar to us, but human brain has to process so much info every day that makes it difficult to remember and apply in daily life circumstances. Reminders are required! Thank you very much for the valuable contribution.
By C. M•
Dec 19, 2020
This was an extremely relevant and valuable tool for me as a professional and as a person in general. The concepts that were presented were culturally and chronologically relevant, research-based, authentic, and presented in such a way as to harness the interest of the learners while keeping them wanting more. I think that this may truly be one of the best PDs on SEL I have ever taken.
By Victor O•
Sep 19, 2021
As we do our best work towards maintaining a positive attitude in most challenging of times, there is much that is outside of our control. Let's consider what we can do to ease our student's stress, to bring well-being and hope into their lives by considering what is in our power to change what is not..
By Kathleen P•
Feb 15, 2021
By Elizabeth W•
Dec 3, 2021
I'm not a teacher, but you don't need to become one to enroll. It has thought me so much as a student. Emotional Intelligence is an important life skill, and this course is an amazing starter kit.
By Leah T•
Dec 10, 2020
Very insightful!
This class went beyond the curriculum, and implemented mental health practices and self-assurance in my daily routine!
By Mark K•
Dec 31, 2020
The course helped me get more deeply in touch with myself which I know can only help me get more deeply in touch with my students.
By Nida B•
Dec 18, 2020
With gratitude and gratitude for gathering social and emotional learning in this 8-week course and offering it to the teachers.
By S. Z•
Oct 23, 2021
The course provides some basic knowledge of emotions.
What I enjoyed:
1. A very timely topic and key skill to learn
2. A quick and easy way to get familiar with the topics
What I think could be improved:
1. It seems to focus on a school (teacher/student) dynamic
2. Going deeper on the "how". For example, how do people better recognize and understand their own emotions? What exercises and practices can we do to improve our skill in that area?
Thanks for putting the course together!
By Sujatha R•
May 14, 2021
I am glad to have done this course during one of the most traumatic times that we live in across the world and especilly in India. This course helped me manage my own emotions better while trying to view the others' emotions in proper perspective. The concepts that are taught in the course are practical and useful. Thanks a lot for taking the trouble to put together one of the most relevant courses for one and all, at this point in time.
By Virginia K•
May 25, 2021
This course didn't teach me very much other than a few new terms to ID important concepts. I also didn't connect with a lot of the questions as they were intended for school teachers specifically. I tried to relate my experience as an infantry officer so it was okay but the interaction with "my students" doesn't quite translate to what this course is trying to