SR
Apr 22, 2017
The course material and examples are very useful. I really like the CF spreadsheet at the end of week 4 as this is very organized CF model and I can use this as reference to build my own. Thank you!
AU
Feb 6, 2020
By Lindsey R N•
Aug 1, 2019
There were a lot of assumptions that they did not thoroughly explain and went over mostly conceptual cash flow movements. Hardly used Excel at all and didn't really relate to the rest of the courses in terms of statistical analysis used.
By Ephraim B•
Jun 29, 2017
Tries to cram a huge amount of financial accounting into less than 4 hours of lecture. There's no way anyone could assimilate all the information if they don't already have a finance background.
The professors just read from the slides.
By Abhinav S•
Feb 6, 2020
By Stanley L W•
Apr 10, 2019
Not very practical, want to learn more modelling skills but what I've learned were just some basic financial theories
By Morgan S•
Apr 30, 2018
Class was too simple, especially with regards to scenario analysis. Professors should've covered scenario manager tool, data tables and other scenario analysis techniques. Also, the methods used were academic, e.g. week 3; professors should've taught NPV/IRR via DCF analysis.
By Marek N•
Nov 4, 2016
Turned out to be a course in financials rather than modeling. The whole specialization could have been designed to make better progress in modeling.
By Anna D•
Feb 27, 2017
Very little modelling in this course, instead you get some accounting lectures which are pretty difficult to follow if you have no previous accounting knowledge. Very boring lectures, too!
By Sohail B•
Oct 2, 2017
Brief Profile: Sohail Butt
I am a man of 58 years old and having an experience of almost 30 years of Business Management of Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Industries of Pakistan. Presently I am having my own Consulting Company " AIMMS CONSULTING" and extending my services as Management Consultant to different companies of said sectors.
I am of the conviction that learning is never ending and have a habit of learning new ideas about my favorite subject about Social Media Marketing.
I really appreciate highly the efforts of my respected dynamic, highly competent & honorable Professors Richard Lambert & Robert W. Holthausen and enjoyed the course material and videos presentation of this course. Mind blowing conceptual approach was adopted especially in the areas of Decision – Making Scenarios. Overall it was my superb experience of learning.
SUGGESTION:
MY PERSONAL HUMBLE REQUEST, Please make also the important components of course material as a part of this Certificate with % AGGREGATE so that it has a much more worth & impact for the courses participated.
A separate Transcript must be issued with having Aggregate % Score and important Components of participated course.
Hard Copy of this certificate mail to my home address in Pakistan. Please use my credit card,I am ready to pay all expenses in this connection.
Thanks & best wishes to all Coursera Team.
By Karen V•
Sep 3, 2018
Excellent design, optimum amount of information to cover both the foundation, but also practical application of each of the items in the financial statements and their inter-connections. Pace of 3rd and 4th modules a little fast. Hard to keep up with that pace if the learner has a tired mind. Don't recommend to take those lessons after working hours, or when otherwise tired :). Dedicate solid 2 hours with fresh mind, and you will benefit greatly from this course.
By Yazi L•
Jul 8, 2018
After tax cash flow chapter I really learned a lot, I like how the questions in the Business and Finance modeling section are all very practical and close to real life scenarios. I have strong accounting background and was able to complete the quiz with a good score, even so, we need to be very careful what the question is asking for, every question has a little twist, and using excel to simulate the cash flows is a good tool to layout in a logical and clear way.
By Shreshth V•
Apr 22, 2020
Through the course, I could learn the tools to decide whether to accept or reject a project. The course has given examples of the Net Present Value, Internal Rate of Return, Payback period method, and other techniques of analysis. The instructors also explained business strategies in financial terms and how to value a new product venture using scenario analysis. It was an excellent course.
By Khubaib A•
Mar 21, 2020
The first half of the course was intense, in a good way of course. The lectures were clear and the tests were also not very straightforward. However, the second half was a complete disaster. Everything could have been made so much more interesting had the instructor actually shown how the Excel spreadsheet was made, instead of just describing it. The explanations were pretty good though.
By Peter R•
Oct 8, 2016
This is a great course! I have worked in the Operations sides of the business and this course gave me much need perspective into the corporate finance and account domains. Thank you to the two Professors involved. Great content and easy to follow and understand the reasoning and the why.
By Emem M•
Nov 17, 2018
The teachers were very knowledgeable, and taught this information well. My ONLY concern is that Module 3 contained a lot of information that would have made Module 2 easier to understand, and as such the content in Module 3 should have been presented before the content in Module 2.
By Jacob V•
Apr 26, 2020
This course was incredible!
The concepts and ideas in this course are extremely useful for your job, regardless of what field of business you are in.
I have applied several tools I learned through taking this course to make me more effective in my current position
By maanas s•
Feb 7, 2019
the lecturers were very friendly while explaining every bit of study material, and throughout the course I was mesmerized by the way they teach. overall this course is must to do for those who want o take important decisions for their business firms. so 5 star
By Sheraz K•
Apr 16, 2019
If someone wants to learn about project valuation techniques and forecasting financial statements, this is the perfect course for them. Both the professors did an excellent job. I have learned a lot of useful techniques about decision making and valuation.
By Kumar T•
Jul 18, 2016
Covers the most important financial decision making tools and explains weakness and strengths of various methods. Comparative focus on concepts such as IRR and NPV apart from integrating these with spreadsheet makes this course a must do for the aspirants.
By Siddharth B•
Jun 4, 2018
The best thing about this course is 'the structure'. The syllabus was structured in a manner that the person is not from the business background can make the ideas about the business decisions. The last module was something which I liked the most.
By Murugan M K•
Jun 18, 2017
This is easily the most informative course of the 4 courses in this specialization.
Although, it would be great if we could get a few try it yourself case studies or so which will make us more familiar with the concept readily by applying them.
By Zacharias L•
Jul 14, 2017
Although I have taken financial accounting and financial management courses before, it was due to this course that I am now able to combine knowledge from both to successfully evaluate projects. The depth of knowledge was really enlightening.
By Harsh P•
Nov 20, 2016
This is really good course for finance students who want to learn about project valuation. I learn a lot about how value project in real life scenarios and know about investment opportunities. I would highly recommend you to take this course.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Ivan D A G•
Feb 11, 2019
Hi, I'm a spanish spoken student.
I'm only recommend you to show which were the right answers to questions not accomplished.
Thank you a lot and please take note of my e-mail: ivandaniel@hotmail.com if you neeed anything in Colombia
By Tatsiana M•
Jun 26, 2018
The course is a bit fast but the content is very good. Plus, the model provided by the professor at the end is very good. Overall, this specialization is very good, I strongly recommend it (minus the second course).