NR
Sep 17, 2021
Loved the forecasting lecture. I've used other forecasting methods but learned the composite method first time. Highly recommended course for supply chain and manufacturing students and professionals.
AK
Oct 15, 2021
This course is amazing. very well structured and logical teaching sequence and explaination. I've learned through this course more than the lectures from my university. thanks a lot !
By Adam n•
May 16, 2021
Good course! The videos and instruction are very good. I thought the week 4 coursework was substantially more difficult than the prior three weeks, so be prepared for that. Overall, I really enjoyed the class.
By J H•
May 30, 2021
I really like how there were lots of examples for us to practice on. It helped to reinforce what we were learning
By Kevin D•
Jul 30, 2021
This is a great course, I think people starting this should get a grasp of basic statistics and working knowledge of excel to make the learning experience much better. However, I think this course is straightforward and the instructor does go over the material very well! Topics on time series forecasting is a bit of a challenge but follow the videos and exercises, you will be fine:)
By CHIN W L•
May 14, 2021
Thanks, I enjoyed the course teaching and new knowledge. Looking forward to continue with the next course in this specialization.
By Chananthorn S•
Sep 9, 2021
This course is the basic of business analytic course but not easy for me because my English is not good. Instructor De Liu teach easy to listen ,clearly and very helpfully for choosing accuracy data analytic model with demonstrated examples. I don't good at in English but I can listen and understood the lesson that you can learn 30 minute/day very short and suitable for study among working day.
By Chris N•
Jan 25, 2022
Great course, good topic material and examples and well taught. Overall it was useful and relevant.
By Komal B•
Feb 16, 2022
it was an excellent simple course
By Khubaib K•
Sep 10, 2021
best instructor
By Nazar K•
Apr 17, 2022
i like it
By Michael O•
May 25, 2022
I found that the course exams questions were difficult to read for a dyslexic because of the cell format and font