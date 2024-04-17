Dive deep into the compelling world of data visualization with this beginner-friendly course, illuminating the art of transforming data into insightful visuals using Tableau. Arranged in four comprehensive modules, this course outlines a clear learning trajectory, transitioning from foundational concepts to advanced visualization techniques.
Data Visualization with Tableau
Taught in English
1,565 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Delve into the essentials of Tableau, mastering installation, interface navigation, and tapping into its potent data visualization features.
Unlock the nuances of visual communication, translating intricate datasets into lucid, captivating visual narratives aligned with desired stories.
Differentiate between exploratory and explanatory analysis, leveraging Tableau to unearth insights and effectively disseminate findings.
Integrate diverse data effortlessly, leveraging Tableau's unparalleled data blending, joining, and computation to create insightful visuals.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
15 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This comprehensive course is designed to equip you with the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate the Tableau ecosystem with confidence and master the art of data visualization. From understanding the fundamental concepts of data visualization to exploring the intricacies of Tableau's user interface and features, this module will empower you to harness the full potential of Tableau for insightful and impactful data analysis.
What's included
15 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this comprehensive course, you will dive deep into the world of data manipulation and visualization using Tableau. From understanding the intricacies of Marks Cards and Legends to mastering the art of data blending and creating calculated fields, this module will empower you with the skills needed to transform raw data into insightful visualizations that drive meaningful insights and informed decision-making.
What's included
16 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Welcome to the "Tableau Charts: From Basic to Advanced Visualizations" module, where you will embark on a comprehensive journey to become a skilled data storyteller using Tableau. Whether you're new to data visualization or looking to refine your expertise, this module will equip you with the tools to create compelling and insightful visualizations that effectively communicate your data-driven narratives.
What's included
16 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Advanced Tableau: Techniques and Dashboard Design' module, where you will delve into the intricacies of advanced Tableau functionalities and learn to craft captivating dashboards that showcase your data insights in a compelling manner.
What's included
13 videos3 readings3 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This course dives deep into data visualization using Tableau, teaching students how to transform data into compelling visuals for better decision-making.
Programmers, developers, content creators, educators in IT and computer science, and collaborative teams aiming to enhance their data visualization skills.
No specific prerequisites. However, a basic understanding of data analysis can be beneficial.