Board Infinity
Data Visualization with Tableau
Board Infinity

Data Visualization with Tableau

Taught in English

1,565 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

23 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Delve into the essentials of Tableau, mastering installation, interface navigation, and tapping into its potent data visualization features.

  • Unlock the nuances of visual communication, translating intricate datasets into lucid, captivating visual narratives aligned with desired stories.

  • Differentiate between exploratory and explanatory analysis, leveraging Tableau to unearth insights and effectively disseminate findings.

  • Integrate diverse data effortlessly, leveraging Tableau's unparalleled data blending, joining, and computation to create insightful visuals.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

15 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This comprehensive course is designed to equip you with the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate the Tableau ecosystem with confidence and master the art of data visualization. From understanding the fundamental concepts of data visualization to exploring the intricacies of Tableau's user interface and features, this module will empower you to harness the full potential of Tableau for insightful and impactful data analysis.

What's included

15 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this comprehensive course, you will dive deep into the world of data manipulation and visualization using Tableau. From understanding the intricacies of Marks Cards and Legends to mastering the art of data blending and creating calculated fields, this module will empower you with the skills needed to transform raw data into insightful visualizations that drive meaningful insights and informed decision-making.

What's included

16 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Welcome to the "Tableau Charts: From Basic to Advanced Visualizations" module, where you will embark on a comprehensive journey to become a skilled data storyteller using Tableau. Whether you're new to data visualization or looking to refine your expertise, this module will equip you with the tools to create compelling and insightful visualizations that effectively communicate your data-driven narratives.

What's included

16 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Advanced Tableau: Techniques and Dashboard Design' module, where you will delve into the intricacies of advanced Tableau functionalities and learn to craft captivating dashboards that showcase your data insights in a compelling manner.

What's included

13 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions