Mar 18, 2022
The course materials are good.\n\nHowever, the end evaluation process could have been more engaging- like the course teacher could give some feedback on the assignments.
DM
Jul 19, 2020
It was refreshing to have instructors who spoke clear plain English. Data Visualization is a pleasure after the riggers of stats and quantitative research.
By Anjali P•
Jun 20, 2020
This course is very helpful to understand the concept properly. I will definitely get benefited form the course
By INDU M M•
May 23, 2020
Good
By Tanbir A A (•
Apr 16, 2020
nice
By Peter J M D l C•
Jul 13, 2018
No one grades any assignment...so I can't complete the course. It's a shame though; they should definitely get rid of that system
By Bhaskar D•
Nov 29, 2020
Content was not engaging and the relevance was missing. Topics covered were allover and not linked. Confusing.
By Mohammad Z•
Mar 19, 2022
By David M•
Jul 20, 2020
By M T•
Sep 8, 2021
After going through a chain of 4 courses, this is the most practical one with a lot of useful information
By Ms. K C•
Jun 12, 2020
This was very knowledgeable session it help me to boost knowledge about market rasearch
By RAJA B•
May 28, 2020
This entire specialization was an amazing learning experience with with mentors ever.
By PALISETTY R•
May 31, 2020
very good useful for the students
By Rupam G•
Feb 28, 2020
Very useful and informative.
By RAJEEV K S•
Oct 12, 2020
Very good knowledge
By Rafael P d S S•
Jan 9, 2020
Very good course!!!
By GORRE V C•
Feb 5, 2022
excellent lectures
By Suman G•
Apr 23, 2020
Great Course
By Flt L G R•
Jun 17, 2020
THANKS...
By JENEETA•
Feb 9, 2020
awesom
By Theint Y H•
Dec 24, 2021
It's very helpful to analyze and demonstrate the data with attractive visualization and get the knowledge what the important things in presentation.
By Ajay K K•
Jun 9, 2020
It was good course where we can get know about how a market research is carried out
By Rachel L S L•
Apr 3, 2022
Too much theories, not enough applications
By Mr. D S•
May 20, 2020
this is good knowledge provide
By Devanshu B•
May 17, 2020
Enjoyed it.
By Panithi L•
May 26, 2021
Good
By ousean d•
Jun 11, 2020
Good