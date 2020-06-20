Chevron Left
Research Report: Delivering Insights by University of California, Davis

About the Course

You have completed all the hard work of conducting your internal, secondary, and primary research. You have analyzed all the data and are able to formulate insights and recommendations based on your research proposal. But what is the best way to present your findings and be able to make a decision? In this course, you will discuss how to incorporate a story in your marketing presentation to help you capture the attention and gain support of stakeholders and business leaders. You will choose the most effective analytical method for delivering your insights and the best presentation method for your given audience. You will incorporate data visualization best practices and use tips and tricks when presenting to your various levels of decision makers and stakeholders....

Top reviews

MZ

Mar 18, 2022

The course materials are good.\n\nHowever, the end evaluation process could have been more engaging- like the course teacher could give some feedback on the assignments.

DM

Jul 19, 2020

It was refreshing to have instructors who spoke clear plain English. Data Visualization is a pleasure after the riggers of stats and quantitative research.

By Anjali P

Jun 20, 2020

This course is very helpful to understand the concept properly. I will definitely get benefited form the course

By INDU M M

May 23, 2020

Good

By Tanbir A A (

Apr 16, 2020

nice

By Peter J M D l C

Jul 13, 2018

No one grades any assignment...so I can't complete the course. It's a shame though; they should definitely get rid of that system

By Bhaskar D

Nov 29, 2020

Content was not engaging and the relevance was missing. Topics covered were allover and not linked. Confusing.

By M T

Sep 8, 2021

After going through a chain of 4 courses, this is the most practical one with a lot of useful information

By Ms. K C

Jun 12, 2020

This was very knowledgeable session it help me to boost knowledge about market rasearch

By RAJA B

May 28, 2020

This entire specialization was an amazing learning experience with with mentors ever.

By PALISETTY R

May 31, 2020

very good useful for the students

By Rupam G

Feb 28, 2020

Very useful and informative.

By RAJEEV K S

Oct 12, 2020

Very good knowledge

By Rafael P d S S

Jan 9, 2020

Very good course!!!

By GORRE V C

Feb 5, 2022

excellent lectures

By Suman G

Apr 23, 2020

Great Course

By Flt L G R

Jun 17, 2020

THANKS...

By JENEETA

Feb 9, 2020

awesom

By Theint Y H

Dec 24, 2021

It's very helpful to analyze and demonstrate the data with attractive visualization and get the knowledge what the important things in presentation.

By Ajay K K

Jun 9, 2020

It was good course where we can get know about how a market research is carried out

By Rachel L S L

Apr 3, 2022

Too much theories, not enough applications

By Mr. D S

May 20, 2020

this is good knowledge provide

By Devanshu B

May 17, 2020

Enjoyed it.

By Panithi L

May 26, 2021

G​ood

By ousean d

Jun 11, 2020

Good

