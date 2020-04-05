DS
Sep 6, 2020
Really good! But be sure to take up the first courses if you're new to Market Research, and honestly, if you already have experience in this. You will learn a lot! :D Very recommendable
AM
Jul 5, 2020
The Lecturer has a wealth of knowledge and is passionate about the course information which makes is worth just listening to, it helps with the learning for sure!
By Surya N•
Apr 5, 2020
Excellent course
The professor explains every bit involved in qualitative research in a clear way. Her explains makes us understand the concepts very easily.
By Aaron F•
Apr 10, 2018
Very unclear terminology (ex: are categories different from themes in the analysis? Who knows, I still don't) and illogical ordering of information within a given week's lecture made it difficult to fully conceptualize how the various concepts formed a cohesive whole. Showing examples (that weren't the cellphone business case scenario) would have been extremely helpful to help solidify taught concepts. This is particularly true when the course is explaining a visual representation of something, but doesn't actually show the object being discussed; I really wanted to understand how to use a spreadsheet for qual analysis, but never got to see an example, and the description from the instructor was very unclear with terms like rows and columns used sparingly.
Paradoxically, what information was Covered a lot of the same concepts multiple times, but without adding new information or perspective.
By Muhammad A A•
Jun 14, 2018
Very helpful and informative course. You should must enroll this course if you want to be expert in the qualitative research methods.
By NayanaTara A•
Aug 1, 2020
I wish I could learn about Content Analysis of a written document. I appreciate if the university also offers a course in the area of CA [ Content Analysis].
By Melvin G•
Jul 29, 2018
I have learnt so much through this course and would apply my learning to my job. Thanks for an excellent course.
By Gilbert C•
Jan 6, 2019
This is a well-put together course that does not require prior university learning. However, it is in English and potential learners should be aware of this before taking the course. The other major drawback is the use of peer reviewing for assessments without an instructor overseeing your assessment. This means firstly, that the pace of completing your course is actually dependent on other learners and secondly, that you may get an overly generous or overly harsh reviewer that is not standardised by the instructor without any clear means of appealing the decision. Also instructors are not active so a lot of questions from learners go unanswered. Still, if you're happy to learn by yourself through videos, I still think it's worth it for the low cost.
By Katie F•
Aug 20, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. I'm a PhD student without much of a qualitative background, and I'm running a focus group next week. This course (especially the softer skills around things like dealing with a rambler) has really improved my confidence. I'm glad I took it and I'd recommend it to anyone who wants a good, well rounded beginner's guide.
By Angelika M•
Jul 6, 2020
By Dinah A•
Sep 30, 2019
Really enjoyed learning about the practical aspects of running focus groups, and I appreciated the video resources that were included.
By Du J•
Feb 18, 2020
It is very helpful for focus group discussion
By Fathia R•
Nov 28, 2019
It would probably be better to add an explanation about some more important methodologies like In-Depth Interview and Market Ethnography, other than Focus Group Discussion. But overall, the course is very understandable for someone who is new to market research world.
By David S•
Sep 7, 2020
By Basheer M M A•
May 18, 2020
Highly recommended . but need to use some tools of software to do the analysis part.
By Dr. M N•
May 10, 2020
Very good course special the instructor who body language was excellent.
By Dr M R•
May 12, 2020
This course is awesome...course is well formatted....thanks Coursera
By Jose M B M•
Mar 11, 2020
This is amazing I really enjoyed the course she is awesome!!!!
By Sergio B M•
May 23, 2020
Susan Berman is very experienced and a great instructor!
By FARKHANDA I•
Oct 16, 2018
It was stunning with out of box information.
By Hoang Q P•
May 9, 2019
Great Cours
By Thinh V•
May 3, 2020
excellent
By JENEETA•
Feb 7, 2020
very good
By Flt L G R•
May 16, 2020
THANKS
By Mark D•
May 27, 2020
I would have liked to see more about the thematic analysis. There are now some very good low cost or free Computer Assisted Qualitative Analysis System.
By Descartes D•
Oct 28, 2019
This course is very interesting. Explanations were clear and in a short period (4 weeks) I learned a lot about qualitative research. Thanks!
By Deleted A•
Oct 3, 2018
Very constructive. I wish interview would have been addressed though.