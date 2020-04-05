Chevron Left
Qualitative Research by University of California, Davis

About the Course

In this course, the second in the Market Research Specialization, you will go in-depth with qualitative market research methods, from design to implementation to analysis. Week 1: Define qualitative research and how it differs from quantitative research. Explore the various qualitative research methods and evaluate when and how to use them for your research project. Week 2: Design the qualitative instruments necessary for your interviews or focus groups, and plan your recruitment efforts. Write questions and prompts to ask in an interview or focus group. Design a moderator guide and a screening questionnaire to use when recruiting your participants. Week 3: Recruit participants for your focus group and apply techniques to ensure they show up and participate. Act as a moderator during your focus group and apply strategies to handle various types of situations. Probe responses and engage participants in a group discussion, while collecting qualitative data and keep the discussion moving. Week 4: Organize and analyze the data you have collected. Transcribe the audio from your focus group or interview and interpret your notes. Write a focus group report that can be presented to your stakeholders and see how this information might relate to your quantitative research. Take Qualitative Research as a standalone course or as part of the Market Research Specialization. You should have equivalent experience to completing the first course in this specialization, Research Report: Initiating Research, before taking this course. By completing the second class in the Specialization you will gain the skills needed to succeed in the full program....

DS

Sep 6, 2020

Really good! But be sure to take up the first courses if you're new to Market Research, and honestly, if you already have experience in this. You will learn a lot! :D Very recommendable

AM

Jul 5, 2020

The Lecturer has a wealth of knowledge and is passionate about the course information which makes is worth just listening to, it helps with the learning for sure!

By Surya N

Apr 5, 2020

Excellent course

The professor explains every bit involved in qualitative research in a clear way. Her explains makes us understand the concepts very easily.

By Aaron F

Apr 10, 2018

Very unclear terminology (ex: are categories different from themes in the analysis? Who knows, I still don't) and illogical ordering of information within a given week's lecture made it difficult to fully conceptualize how the various concepts formed a cohesive whole. Showing examples (that weren't the cellphone business case scenario) would have been extremely helpful to help solidify taught concepts. This is particularly true when the course is explaining a visual representation of something, but doesn't actually show the object being discussed; I really wanted to understand how to use a spreadsheet for qual analysis, but never got to see an example, and the description from the instructor was very unclear with terms like rows and columns used sparingly.

Paradoxically, what information was Covered a lot of the same concepts multiple times, but without adding new information or perspective.

By Muhammad A A

Jun 14, 2018

Very helpful and informative course. You should must enroll this course if you want to be expert in the qualitative research methods.

By NayanaTara A

Aug 1, 2020

I wish I could learn about Content Analysis of a written document. I appreciate if the university also offers a course in the area of CA [ Content Analysis].

By Melvin G

Jul 29, 2018

I have learnt so much through this course and would apply my learning to my job. Thanks for an excellent course.

By Gilbert C

Jan 6, 2019

This is a well-put together course that does not require prior university learning. However, it is in English and potential learners should be aware of this before taking the course. The other major drawback is the use of peer reviewing for assessments without an instructor overseeing your assessment. This means firstly, that the pace of completing your course is actually dependent on other learners and secondly, that you may get an overly generous or overly harsh reviewer that is not standardised by the instructor without any clear means of appealing the decision. Also instructors are not active so a lot of questions from learners go unanswered. Still, if you're happy to learn by yourself through videos, I still think it's worth it for the low cost.

By Katie F

Aug 20, 2020

I really enjoyed this course. I'm a PhD student without much of a qualitative background, and I'm running a focus group next week. This course (especially the softer skills around things like dealing with a rambler) has really improved my confidence. I'm glad I took it and I'd recommend it to anyone who wants a good, well rounded beginner's guide.

By Angelika M

Jul 6, 2020

The Lecturer has a wealth of knowledge and is passionate about the course information which makes is worth just listening to, it helps with the learning for sure!

By Dinah A

Sep 30, 2019

Really enjoyed learning about the practical aspects of running focus groups, and I appreciated the video resources that were included.

By Du J

Feb 18, 2020

It is very helpful for focus group discussion

By Fathia R

Nov 28, 2019

It would probably be better to add an explanation about some more important methodologies like In-Depth Interview and Market Ethnography, other than Focus Group Discussion. But overall, the course is very understandable for someone who is new to market research world.

By David S

Sep 7, 2020

Really good! But be sure to take up the first courses if you're new to Market Research, and honestly, if you already have experience in this. You will learn a lot! :D Very recommendable

By Basheer M M A

May 18, 2020

Highly recommended . but need to use some tools of software to do the analysis part.

By Dr. M N

May 10, 2020

Very good course special the instructor who body language was excellent.

By Dr M R

May 12, 2020

This course is awesome...course is well formatted....thanks Coursera

By Jose M B M

Mar 11, 2020

This is amazing I really enjoyed the course she is awesome!!!!

By Sergio B M

May 23, 2020

Susan Berman is very experienced and a great instructor!

By FARKHANDA I

Oct 16, 2018

It was stunning with out of box information.

By Hoang Q P

May 9, 2019

Great Cours

By Thinh V

May 3, 2020

excellent

By JENEETA

Feb 7, 2020

very good

By Flt L G R

May 16, 2020

THANKS

By Mark D

May 27, 2020

I would have liked to see more about the thematic analysis. There are now some very good low cost or free Computer Assisted Qualitative Analysis System.

By Descartes D

Oct 28, 2019

This course is very interesting. Explanations were clear and in a short period (4 weeks) I learned a lot about qualitative research. Thanks!

By Deleted A

Oct 3, 2018

Very constructive. I wish interview would have been addressed though.

