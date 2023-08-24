American Psychological Association
Psychological Research Specialization
Psychological Research Specialization

Enhance your career with Psychological Research. Improve your research, ethics in research, and statistics skills.

Taught in English

Mike Stadler, PhD

2,073 already enrolled

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(71 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Ethical Practices in Research

  • Data Analysis and Statistics

  • Quantitative Research Methods

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Methods for Quantitative Research in Psychology

Course 17 hours4.7 (62 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Psychology
Category: Research Methods
Category: Research Design
Category: General Statistics
Category: Research And Design

Ethics of Psychological Research

Course 211 hours4.9 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain why ethical practices are important in scientific research.

    Describe guidelines researchers follow for conducting ethical research. 

  • Explain necessary components for conducting ethical research with human participants.

  • Explain necessary components for conducting ethical research with nonhuman animals.

  • Describe issues associated with research misconduct.

    Evaluate ethical issues in research.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Psychology
Category: History
Category: Political Science
Category: Ethics
Category: Research And Design

Statistics in Psychological Research

Course 311 hours4.6 (13 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain ways to categorize variables and describe data.

    Describe how graphs are used to visualize data.

  • Describe the logic of inferential statistics and null hypothesis significance testing.

    Select the appropriate inferential test based on criteria.

  • Compare and contrast the use of statistical significance, effect size, and confidence intervals.

    Explain the importance of statistical power.

  • Describe how alternative procedures address the major objections to null hypothesis significance testing.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Psychology
Category: Research Methods
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Category: General Statistics

Instructor

Mike Stadler, PhD
American Psychological Association
3 Courses3,699 learners

Offered by

American Psychological Association

Frequently asked questions

