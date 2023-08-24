This specialization is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in psychology, data analysis, ethics in research, and quantitative research methods along with high school students and professionals with similar interests.
Learners will develop knowledge about the fundamentals of research design for quantitative studies in psychology, analysis of data from quantitative studies in psychology, and ethical standards for conducting psychological research. Learning activities focus on applications of this knowledge to real-word scenarios and on critical thinking about problems faced by researchers in the past.
Applied Learning Project
Over the duration of the course, the user will be presented with formative assessments to assess their knowledge on concepts that have just been covered. At the end of every module there are summative assessments which are tracked and graded to assess your overall understanding. Finally, at the end of the course you are presented with an overall course level assessment.