Learner Reviews & Feedback for Academic Listening and Note-Taking by University of California, Irvine

4.5
stars
814 ratings
220 reviews

About the Course

This course will help non-native English speakers improve their listening and note-taking skills for the purpose of listening to academic lectures. You will learn techniques for improving your understanding and skills for taking more effective notes, and you will get lots of practice in using these. If you're planning to attend college classes in English, then this class is for you. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Understand and follow a lecture 2. Take better lecture notes 3. Discuss courses with classmates and professors 4. Give an effective academic presentation Please note that the free version of this class gives you access to all of the instructional videos and handouts. The peer feedback and quizzes are only available in the paid version....

Top reviews

MH

Sep 22, 2021

I would like to say thank you to the teachers who taught me and help me to complete this course. Now I know that note-taking is not too difficult and my listening skiill is better.\n\nThank you.

TA

Dec 10, 2018

It is very useful and very interesting course i learned a lot of skills from this course and these skills which i learned from this course will help me in my whole life regarding my studies

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 224 Reviews for Academic Listening and Note-Taking

By Juliana V M

Mar 12, 2019

It's my third course at Irvine. I really loved the others, this one I had some problems that I would like to share to improve the course. The first is that all assessments require 80% of good answers, but some of them have 4 questions. An error is equivalent to 25% of the grade, so it is impossible to pass this assessment with less than 100% of good answers. That would not be a problem if the questions were not so subjective at times and this was my second problem! I gave up some of the questions on two exams. I certainly did not agree with the answer I should give, but I was forced to do so. Besides, I had to watch 20 minutes of class on an unfamiliar subject and take notes. After that, I had to answer questions about unimportant details in the video. Even good notes would not contain such information. I know it's difficult to prepare a course like this and I think the method is great! My only concern is evaluation, more specifically, testing. As assessment is needed (I totally agree at this point), I think the wording and content of some questions could be reviewed.

By April

Jul 7, 2018

Excellent. It is my first lesson on cousera. I do learned a lot. Thank you for the teacher and all supporters' work

By Larissa P E

Feb 23, 2017

Very nice course with great teachers and well explained videos. It really improved my skills ! Thank you

By Jen N

Jun 25, 2020

This is such a valuable course for who those are planning to study abroad. I also found it useful to my incoming TOELF test, because the note-taking strategies are quite important

By Marcus C R T

Apr 1, 2017

This course is good to improve the listening skills, but the note taking is really boring, because it is focused in only one method, the Conell Note, This disregards individual differences, and I don´t think this method is the best for me.

By sandiso

Aug 11, 2017

This was a very informative course. It taught me a lot as a student and since I took it, I have improved a lot at school.

By Florencia D P

Oct 4, 2020

Thank you teachers for developing this course! I learnt a lot about note taking!

If you think you already know basic English and are looking for a course that offers more than grammar, this may be what you are looking for! It makes you practise what you already know and also teaches you new ways to learn. And these things may help you not only in English courses but in courses in other languages too. Greetings!

By Tuğşad A

Feb 4, 2019

It was a great course which was quite helpful in understanding different kinds of speech patterns that varies from one teacher to another and it helped me a lot with gaining new effective note-taking skills. Thank you for the opportunity and I am looking forward for UCLA's next online course!

By Tanveer A

Dec 11, 2018

It is very useful and very interesting course i learned a lot of skills from this course and these skills which i learned from this course will help me in my whole life regarding my studies

By Antara R

May 17, 2020

I think this is very helpful for someone not used to learning in English. The content was very articulate and talks about note-taking methods along with assignments that help practice it.

By Wanqing P

Jan 1, 2019

This course is both useful and interesting. Thanks to some given tasks of following TED lectures, I heard different opinions from all aspects and improved my note-taking skills.

By Dino P C

Aug 1, 2020

The course was well planned and I appreciate all the resources that the UCI has offered through the course. I learned a lot in this course.

By Agnes K

Jan 23, 2017

The course was really great: the lessons are very well-organized, build up very logically and most of all, they really help by note-taking and listening. I enjoyed the content, and found the mesure of free (optional) and fix contents very well-balanced. I learned a lot outside my field of research. The skills (e.g. time management) are very useful for me (and actually for everyone). To sum up: I loved the course and I can just recommend it for everyone!!! Thank you very much again! Ágnes

By Danilo J L B

Oct 26, 2016

Definitely this course helped me to improve my listening skills which was the goal I had in mind. Of course there was some troubles for me, but I ended up having a great time listening the lectures. It's all a matter of practice and the techniques I've been taught are definitely useful for most academic lectures.

Now I believe I have a sharper hearing!

By Nguyen N N

May 5, 2020

I wish I had known this course before studying for my Master's Degree abroad. Now, whenever I listen to any talk, sermon, or lesson, I always apply the Cornell note-taking method and yes, I have realised I remember its content way better. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to have a good preparation for their study abroad.

By Olga S

May 1, 2020

I think this is a very interesting and useful course for students. Helps to improve listening and take-note skills. After this course I know some lifehack for take notes and it is not seem me so difficult to listening and understand the main idea of lectures in English language. Thank you to all the teachers in this course.

By Hyller V

Apr 11, 2019

Not only helped me absorb the fundamental aspects of taking notes, but also explained how this process is important to increase your understanding during a lecture.

I am really glad to have had the opportunity to participate in this course.

Congratulations to everybody that helped build this course.

By Olena

Jun 12, 2017

Thank you so much for the opportunety to study on this course. It helps me to understand English speech. I try to listen and catch the meaning even despite speech speed.

I become more confident in speaking English. I made a part of my report on scientific conference in English.

By Ismael R R

Jun 13, 2020

Excelente curso, un poco complicado para personas que tienen un nivel intermedio bajo de Ingles ya que los audios cuesta trabajo entenderlos y si no tenemos bien desarrollada la habilidad del Listening, esto hace que se complique un poco.

Pero en general muy bien

By syeda Z e h n

Oct 1, 2020

This course helps me a lot to improve my listening habit and note taking practice during academic lecture its just work like a miracle to improve my grades .

By Ana F B V

Aug 2, 2020

Thank you very much! I´m very bad in listening, this course helped me to listenng and note-taking.

By Lina T A A

Feb 6, 2021

It is really helpful for improving your listening skills.

By Rabbi h

Jul 10, 2020

you should add discussion forum....that will help students

By nada a

Sep 22, 2019

it's too much assignment and quizzes!

I believe that they are important for the learning process but in this course, they are too much, it makes me feel stressed all the time every single moment I think about it.

I hope you can modify the course to a more comfortable version.

By orlando s r

May 20, 2021

estoy agradecido a coursera y la universidad de ivin en el sur de california. por tan magnificas formas de enseñanza para las comunidades hispanas y a nivel internacional por sacar adelante alas personas que tenemos ese impectud de salir adelante y que no tenemos los recursos economicos para surgir cada dia mas. muchas gracias solo tengo palabras de agradecimientos.

