MH
Sep 22, 2021
I would like to say thank you to the teachers who taught me and help me to complete this course. Now I know that note-taking is not too difficult and my listening skiill is better.\n\nThank you.
TA
Dec 10, 2018
It is very useful and very interesting course i learned a lot of skills from this course and these skills which i learned from this course will help me in my whole life regarding my studies
By Juliana V M•
Mar 12, 2019
It's my third course at Irvine. I really loved the others, this one I had some problems that I would like to share to improve the course. The first is that all assessments require 80% of good answers, but some of them have 4 questions. An error is equivalent to 25% of the grade, so it is impossible to pass this assessment with less than 100% of good answers. That would not be a problem if the questions were not so subjective at times and this was my second problem! I gave up some of the questions on two exams. I certainly did not agree with the answer I should give, but I was forced to do so. Besides, I had to watch 20 minutes of class on an unfamiliar subject and take notes. After that, I had to answer questions about unimportant details in the video. Even good notes would not contain such information. I know it's difficult to prepare a course like this and I think the method is great! My only concern is evaluation, more specifically, testing. As assessment is needed (I totally agree at this point), I think the wording and content of some questions could be reviewed.
By April•
Jul 7, 2018
Excellent. It is my first lesson on cousera. I do learned a lot. Thank you for the teacher and all supporters' work
By Larissa P E•
Feb 23, 2017
Very nice course with great teachers and well explained videos. It really improved my skills ! Thank you
By Jen N•
Jun 25, 2020
This is such a valuable course for who those are planning to study abroad. I also found it useful to my incoming TOELF test, because the note-taking strategies are quite important
By Marcus C R T•
Apr 1, 2017
This course is good to improve the listening skills, but the note taking is really boring, because it is focused in only one method, the Conell Note, This disregards individual differences, and I don´t think this method is the best for me.
By sandiso•
Aug 11, 2017
This was a very informative course. It taught me a lot as a student and since I took it, I have improved a lot at school.
By Florencia D P•
Oct 4, 2020
Thank you teachers for developing this course! I learnt a lot about note taking!
If you think you already know basic English and are looking for a course that offers more than grammar, this may be what you are looking for! It makes you practise what you already know and also teaches you new ways to learn. And these things may help you not only in English courses but in courses in other languages too. Greetings!
By Tuğşad A•
Feb 4, 2019
It was a great course which was quite helpful in understanding different kinds of speech patterns that varies from one teacher to another and it helped me a lot with gaining new effective note-taking skills. Thank you for the opportunity and I am looking forward for UCLA's next online course!
By Tanveer A•
Dec 11, 2018
By Antara R•
May 17, 2020
I think this is very helpful for someone not used to learning in English. The content was very articulate and talks about note-taking methods along with assignments that help practice it.
By Wanqing P•
Jan 1, 2019
This course is both useful and interesting. Thanks to some given tasks of following TED lectures, I heard different opinions from all aspects and improved my note-taking skills.
By Dino P C•
Aug 1, 2020
The course was well planned and I appreciate all the resources that the UCI has offered through the course. I learned a lot in this course.
By Agnes K•
Jan 23, 2017
The course was really great: the lessons are very well-organized, build up very logically and most of all, they really help by note-taking and listening. I enjoyed the content, and found the mesure of free (optional) and fix contents very well-balanced. I learned a lot outside my field of research. The skills (e.g. time management) are very useful for me (and actually for everyone). To sum up: I loved the course and I can just recommend it for everyone!!! Thank you very much again! Ágnes
By Danilo J L B•
Oct 26, 2016
Definitely this course helped me to improve my listening skills which was the goal I had in mind. Of course there was some troubles for me, but I ended up having a great time listening the lectures. It's all a matter of practice and the techniques I've been taught are definitely useful for most academic lectures.
Now I believe I have a sharper hearing!
By Nguyen N N•
May 5, 2020
I wish I had known this course before studying for my Master's Degree abroad. Now, whenever I listen to any talk, sermon, or lesson, I always apply the Cornell note-taking method and yes, I have realised I remember its content way better. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to have a good preparation for their study abroad.
By Olga S•
May 1, 2020
I think this is a very interesting and useful course for students. Helps to improve listening and take-note skills. After this course I know some lifehack for take notes and it is not seem me so difficult to listening and understand the main idea of lectures in English language. Thank you to all the teachers in this course.
By Hyller V•
Apr 11, 2019
Not only helped me absorb the fundamental aspects of taking notes, but also explained how this process is important to increase your understanding during a lecture.
I am really glad to have had the opportunity to participate in this course.
Congratulations to everybody that helped build this course.
By Olena•
Jun 12, 2017
Thank you so much for the opportunety to study on this course. It helps me to understand English speech. I try to listen and catch the meaning even despite speech speed.
I become more confident in speaking English. I made a part of my report on scientific conference in English.
By Ismael R R•
Jun 13, 2020
Excelente curso, un poco complicado para personas que tienen un nivel intermedio bajo de Ingles ya que los audios cuesta trabajo entenderlos y si no tenemos bien desarrollada la habilidad del Listening, esto hace que se complique un poco.
Pero en general muy bien
By syeda Z e h n•
Oct 1, 2020
This course helps me a lot to improve my listening habit and note taking practice during academic lecture its just work like a miracle to improve my grades .
By Ana F B V•
Aug 2, 2020
Thank you very much! I´m very bad in listening, this course helped me to listenng and note-taking.
By Lina T A A•
Feb 6, 2021
It is really helpful for improving your listening skills.
By Rabbi h•
Jul 10, 2020
you should add discussion forum....that will help students
By nada a•
Sep 22, 2019
it's too much assignment and quizzes!
I believe that they are important for the learning process but in this course, they are too much, it makes me feel stressed all the time every single moment I think about it.
I hope you can modify the course to a more comfortable version.
By orlando s r•
May 20, 2021
estoy agradecido a coursera y la universidad de ivin en el sur de california. por tan magnificas formas de enseñanza para las comunidades hispanas y a nivel internacional por sacar adelante alas personas que tenemos ese impectud de salir adelante y que no tenemos los recursos economicos para surgir cada dia mas. muchas gracias solo tengo palabras de agradecimientos.