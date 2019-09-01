Chevron Left
Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen by University of California, Irvine

Do you have to give presentations in school or at your work? Is it nerve-racking? Then you've come to the right place. Everyone gets a little nervous when they think about having to stand in front of other people and speak intelligently. This course will give you helpful tips for making effective speeches and delivering them well in typical American settings. You'll learn how to organize a presentation, how to make it memorable, and how to communicate clearly. In the course, you'll have several opportunities to demonstrate the presentation skills that you learn. This will help you gain the experience you need to be more confident when you give a speech in an American classroom or on the job. Learners will record several videos of themselves giving assigned presentations and upload the videos for peer feedback. Please note that the free version of this class gives you access to all of the instructional videos and handouts. The peer feedback and quizzes are only available in the paid version....

MM

May 6, 2020

It is an excellent course which teaches you how to give good presentation or how to make a presentation which are easy to understand by the audience

AY

Feb 6, 2017

In this course I have lot of learning like in how to overcome stage fright, in introduction what is the best you do, and more than that.

By Huma S

Sep 1, 2019

No doubt Coursera has provided an excellent learning plat form to sharpen oour skills and open new horizons of knowledge for me.

By Romeo J M O

Dec 8, 2016

i learned a lot hope I can use it effectively every time I speak in the public so that people listen and not be bored

By Maria A A

Dec 4, 2018

Everything was great except the peer review. It is very subjective and non-constructive. Peers feedback is practically null.

I would recommend that some specialized people grade the assignments each course and give a proper feedback.

By 周到底

Oct 6, 2019

this is the first course I took on Coursera. It really impressed me at the first moment I watch. Now I finish this course.The tips and skills of presentation i learn from it is so amazingly useful. thanks a lot

By Petrov A Y

Jun 24, 2017

It's a perfect course with plenty additional links to useful materials. Everyone finds something good for him. Thanks to instructors.

By Jobert D E

Dec 17, 2016

It's very nice to enroll in this course, because you will be becoming more expert in public speaking. Thank you

By Mark C L

Oct 4, 2016

Its good since you can learn about how to speak clearly and confidently in front of many people.

By Shirley K

Nov 7, 2016

I enjoyed it very much! I've learned so much about presentation, eg. how to make an effective poster,PPT and handout for the talk, and how to use appropriate non-verbal techniques, etc. I gained a lot from the process of accomplishing assignments, and it really illustrate the saying "Learning by doing".

By ANDREA T

Aug 19, 2020

Amazing course!.For months I was trying to study something new and interesting.This course really helped me to improve my skills at speaking English.Moreover, I could share all my presentations with other classmates worldwide.Thanks Coursera and University of California!

By Vivian L

Jan 4, 2021

Not only does the content of this course cover the organization of presentation and verbal, non-verbal, as well as visual tips but also gives us the chance to put these into practice to make our presentation become perfect .

By Вострикова М В

Jul 24, 2020

If you want to speak as eloquent speakers on TED Talks do, you definitely should study this course on coursera! Brilliant, a lot of effective tips and useful assignments to practice.

By Mohd J M

May 7, 2020

It is an excellent course which teaches you how to give good presentation or how to make a presentation which are easy to understand by the audience

By Jawed M O

Feb 19, 2022

I learned how to give an effective presentation and what are the flaws I usually do in my academic presentation

By Kayra V L G

Jul 10, 2021

I liked very much this course, it allowed me to be more talkative and more confidence in front of the camera.

By Zakaria A A

May 28, 2022

THIS COURSE HELP ME A LOT, IT WAS SUPER BENEFICAL FOR ME TO IMPROVE MY PRESENTATIONS

THANKS A LOT COURSERA

By Daniela G d S

Nov 2, 2017

This course have helped me to improve my presentation skills and practices. I strongly recommend it.

By Cjay M

Nov 23, 2016

It teaches us what we need to do so people will listen to us in our speeches or in a discussion

By Force L N

May 23, 2020

Thank you so much Coursera for this course, It really an informative course on presentation.

By Freddy G

Oct 27, 2016

It's better than teachers in my own college. Congratulations! 5/5 recommended to everyone.

By Abdulmaged K B g

Mar 23, 2020

Amazing class. recommend it for everyone who wants to improve his presentation skills

By Juan C M G

Aug 7, 2021

It was an interesting course and I learned some techniques that I did not know.

By ImadEddine S

Sep 28, 2018

It's very helpful course especially for those that has doubt public speaking

By Mariauxiliadora C P

Sep 25, 2021

Excellent course! I learned a lot and enhace my Listening English skills.

By Karla G

Mar 25, 2022

​For me it has been a great experience. Excellent content and teachers

By Alicia R B

Mar 16, 2022

The course is very useful. It makes me confident about presentations.

