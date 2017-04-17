OS
May 2, 2020
Very informative and practical course.Very interesting and well structured course for building confident in public speaking and exercises are very interesting to keep learner on track.
JJ
Nov 13, 2017
Excellent lecture structure. The logical progression of the lessons made it easier to understand and grasp the key concepts of the course. I would recommend this course to everyone.
By Alexander T•
Apr 17, 2017
Awesome course in Public Speaking from Dr. Matt McGarrity and same awesomeness level! This is the second course in this specialization out of four and I am going to finish them all.
I recommend this course to everyone regardless you activity, job and lifestyle!
By Susan K•
Aug 2, 2017
This course taught me so much and helped me and my students, who are professors in Indonesia, get rid of some common bad habits. I've used this course as a component of a 3 week presentation workshop. The presentations this year are so much better than last due to these videos. I tossed aside the other materials because this course's videos outshone them.
By Prashant T•
Sep 30, 2020
great course , nice materials provided. it is surely going to help me and all others who needs to explain and present things to others on daily basis as a part of their profession
By Muthukumar S•
Dec 12, 2020
This is my second course in public speaking with Matt. I love the way he teaches. I enjoy attending his courses. I strongly recommend his courses on Public speaking.
By vikas d a•
Apr 27, 2020
Perfectly designed course for taking you to the next level in public speaking. Immensely added to the knowledge on designing a speech for the audience.
By Bernard D V•
Dec 17, 2020
I have done quite a few courses about presentation skills, storytelling, public speaking and such on Coursera. This is the best one I found online. It is more theoritecal than the others but the course is complete and the teacher is great. The guy conveys his passion in a brilliant way. By following this specialisation, you will need everything you need to know to be good at public speaking.
By María L B M•
Mar 3, 2020
I have learnt a lot from the teacher. Since he is a philosopher, he has got a lot af clarity in his explanations. Also, the summary at the end of each week is useful to retain some concepts. When it comes to the content, although I had some notions of communication and explanation, I learned a lot of techniques to make an argument easy to follow.
By Elizan S•
Apr 23, 2020
Really enjoyed this course. Very practical. Dr McGarrity is professional and has a passion for public speaking which he shares with his students. I especially learnt a lot about slides and visuals to accompany your speech. Will be able to use this information in the future.
By Hammad N•
Nov 23, 2018
This course was very informative. Lectures were recorded excellently. Respected Mr. Matt McGarrity Expressed his Good will and full knowledge about the course. I would recommend this course for anyone who wants to up their speaking Game.
By Omraj S•
May 3, 2020
By Joseph B J•
Nov 14, 2017
By Arinze U•
Jun 24, 2017
Very informative course.
Matt McGarity is a very insightful and well-spoken teacher.
By RICARDO C B•
Jul 16, 2020
Muy bueno, no me gusta hacer presentaciones en Ingles.. Pero ni modo gracias...
By Julie W C•
May 24, 2020
Audited course, but learned a lot. Great information, suggestions and examples.
By Dina M•
Jun 27, 2020
Excellent¡ I learned and practice several advice provided in this course.
By Tamara C Q•
Aug 14, 2020
Great course. Thanks a lot for all the important information.
By Narzillo Z•
Sep 4, 2020
I have learned how to make good spech . Thanks to coursera!
By OKEKE G•
Aug 18, 2020
The course is very helpful. I can now speak in a simple, logical and understandable manner and learners/listener can now enjoy to listen to me and get value as well. Thank you Dr. Matt McGarrity. You are good at what you do. I will really have to finish thus course specialization.
By MAROTTA M•
Mar 19, 2021
It was useful to continue learning and practicing, after the first "Introduction to Public Speaking" course.
I'm not convinced of why is left the choice between final speech or manuscript assignment.
It is a speaking specialization, not writing. However, I enjoyed it!
By Caroline N W•
Apr 22, 2021
The Course is quiet informative and helps a lot in moulding confidence, sharpening public speaking skills: speech and written, and professionalism in the content we share with audiences. I have gained a lot to my expectation.
By María D C C B•
Sep 14, 2020
I loved this course, I learned a lot and it helped me with my final thesis presentation, besides that I plan to put what I learned into practice in my work. Thank You!!
By Stéphane O•
Nov 2, 2020
Excellent online training. The teacher is great. Very comfortable and reveals the key points of a good presentation. Thanks to the University of Washington
By Eliška K•
Apr 12, 2021
I really do enjoy public speaking. The lecturer is so entertaining yet helpful. Thank you very much for all those tips and tricks, I will 100 % come back.
By Soner L•
Feb 4, 2021
I would totally recommend this course to everyone be it a beginner or an advanced speaker. Great Professor , great organizing of the modules and lectures.
By Yogesh K K•
Nov 20, 2020
One of my best learning experiences. Matt has worked extremely hard to create comprehensive content. Huge thanks to him for that. Happy learning!!