Learner Reviews & Feedback for Speaking to Inspire: Ceremonial and Motivational Speeches by University of Washington

4.8
stars
127 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

The most memorable speeches inspire, entertain, and praise. By blending stories and eloquence, great speeches highlight the core values motivating an audience. You might need to do this in a keynote address, a eulogy, or simply a business meeting. Inspiring audiences is a common, but difficult writing challenge. You want a speech that elevates the topic and the audience. This course gives you a method for preparing and delivering speeches that inspire and entertain. By the end of this course, you should be able to compose and deliver moving speeches that praise core audience values through evidence, storytelling, and humor. You should be able to write eloquent passages in tones appropriate to the audience and occasion and speak fluidly from either a well-prepared manuscript or from memory. Learners will record speeches, providing and receiving peer feedback....

Top reviews

OA

Aug 18, 2020

i really enjoyed learning this course , i feel now i can do speech with full confidence < thanks a lot for making this website to let people to learn lots of things in their life

UB

Dec 7, 2018

It was an amazing experience with University of Washington and Sir Matt MacGarrity. Thanx to Coursera and Prime Minister for providing such learning opportunity.

By Santosh S

Oct 16, 2017

I liked the course. This is last in the specialization compromised of 4 courses too. And I feel this is in itself a difficult topic. I used it in parallel to complete my CC#10 - project 10 of Toastmasters competent communicator manual. CC#10 is inspirational speech. So I am using all the skills learned here to prepare the talk. Thanks.

By Stephen

Sep 11, 2018

This course, along with the whole certification is filled with helpful and appropriate content. The workload is structured in a manner that is both comprehensive and accessible to a new learner. I believe this is the best course in the specialization because it tackles the most difficult subject manner, and does so in a perhaps better way than the rest.

By Taiwo O

May 20, 2021

#takingadeepbreathe#

I jumped into this course for two reasons. First, my passion for speaking and writing. Secondly, I thought it will be a walk over and I would not sweat so much. But coming on board, I saw it was more than that. Though, It is a program that one can easily quit, but I got so glued to the teaching. Permit me to say that Dr. Matt McGarity is a gem. He made the course real and interesting. It was a well arranged package, no part of it is a waste, every part of it is knowledge impacted. Thank you to the whole of Coursera staff for making this possible. Now, I see me doing more of this by God's Grace.

By Santhosh K

Aug 6, 2019

I liked this course very much and definitely recommend this to others. I always found difficulty & felt time consuming, while composing an effective speech. This course, of course, taught me what are the critical factors to be considered? What must be in the core of the speech? How to tailor stories with style and humor. Thank you so much.

By Dr. S V L

Jun 20, 2020

It is a great course and has trained us in the art of Speaking to Inspire. The course instructor Dr. Matt McGarrity is simply superb and leads by his own example. He is is superb and phenomenal instructor. In fact his lessons have inspired us the most. It was a great learning experience and has added value to our careers

By Tatyana G

May 3, 2022

A perfect approach to learning Public Speaking from theory to practice. Each week, each class equips a student with a practical instrument that enables them to master the art of public speaking. This course provides valuable tangible knowledge on how to structure, arrange, style, prepare and deliver a speech step by step. Such knowledge in turn builds a foundation of confidence. Although the fear of public speaking is rated highly in polls worldwide, I believe that the instruments, the approach, and the knowledge I learned in this class will enable me to conquer that fear once and for all as long as I follow the guidelines and practice. Someone said, 'practice does not make it perfect. Practicing the right thing does!"

By Silvana L K

Aug 14, 2020

This is the 2nd course I made with Dr. Matt McGarrity, they were both excellent. I´ve enyoined a lot the classes and all the speeches examples the instructor gave.

Before taken his course I didn´t know about the amount of things behind a speech that made them to be stunning or not.

Thank you

By Marcelo B Y

Oct 28, 2017

The course has interesting material, nothing that would be completely surprising, however the combination of lectures, exercises and the video practices - together with the feedback from peers is a really great combination. The videos are hard to do, however is what makes this course great.

By KAVYA M

Sep 28, 2020

Great great course with umpteen examples of beautiful speeches! By merely listening to them, you get many cues on style and delivery. Prof. Matt is as usual amazing! :)

I am really grateful to him, the University of Washington, and Coursera for this wonderful specialization! :)

By Yogesh K K

Nov 20, 2020

One of my best learning experiences. Matt has worked extremely hard to create comprehensive content. Huge thanks to him for that. Happy learning!!

By Linda E

Sep 20, 2019

Really challenging, I learned alot. I like that it's designed so you cannot cheat your way through it. Requires alot of personal diligent effort.

By Caroline N W

May 9, 2021

This is a practical course that adds value to speech presentation and enhances ones ability to keep an audience glued to the presentation.

By vince s

Nov 19, 2017

I really enjoyed this course very much. The content helped me on some recent projects so a quick win already. Thank you Matt and Coursera.

By Jeevan

Jun 25, 2020

Matt is a great teacher. He takes time to explain so many aspects to public speaking really well. I have enjoyed all his courses

By Joan D

Dec 27, 2018

Thanks to coursera, I leaned a lot and improve my English communication. I love all of teacher in this course and classmates.

By shakthi g

Jun 12, 2020

the course was really good. it taught me to write neatly in a stylistic manner. the professor's classes are so impressive.

By Christopher C

Dec 3, 2020

Dr. Matt McGarrity, is an excellent lecturer and this course is a must have regardless of your field of study/expertise.

By Mirshod G

Jul 5, 2020

Amazing Course! It will transform you as a fearless public speaker. Thank you so much Dr. Matt McGarity!

By Sofia M M

Dec 13, 2020

Dr. Matt is a great teacher and I really enjoyed the way he explained the topics and the assignments

By Aakash D

Jul 7, 2020

Only thing would tell is speak with emotion to make your point clear

By Maya R

Sep 21, 2020

Great! I learn a lot, thank you so much Dr. Matt McGarrity!

By Adie, A A

Jan 19, 2021

This is an amazing course. The challenges were worth it.

By Mohd J M

May 4, 2020

I learnt here, how to give speeches at important events

