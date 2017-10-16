OA
Aug 18, 2020
i really enjoyed learning this course , i feel now i can do speech with full confidence < thanks a lot for making this website to let people to learn lots of things in their life
Dec 7, 2018
It was an amazing experience with University of Washington and Sir Matt MacGarrity. Thanx to Coursera and Prime Minister for providing such learning opportunity.
By Santosh S•
Oct 16, 2017
I liked the course. This is last in the specialization compromised of 4 courses too. And I feel this is in itself a difficult topic. I used it in parallel to complete my CC#10 - project 10 of Toastmasters competent communicator manual. CC#10 is inspirational speech. So I am using all the skills learned here to prepare the talk. Thanks.
By Stephen•
Sep 11, 2018
This course, along with the whole certification is filled with helpful and appropriate content. The workload is structured in a manner that is both comprehensive and accessible to a new learner. I believe this is the best course in the specialization because it tackles the most difficult subject manner, and does so in a perhaps better way than the rest.
By Taiwo O•
May 20, 2021
#takingadeepbreathe#
I jumped into this course for two reasons. First, my passion for speaking and writing. Secondly, I thought it will be a walk over and I would not sweat so much. But coming on board, I saw it was more than that. Though, It is a program that one can easily quit, but I got so glued to the teaching. Permit me to say that Dr. Matt McGarity is a gem. He made the course real and interesting. It was a well arranged package, no part of it is a waste, every part of it is knowledge impacted. Thank you to the whole of Coursera staff for making this possible. Now, I see me doing more of this by God's Grace.
By Santhosh K•
Aug 6, 2019
I liked this course very much and definitely recommend this to others. I always found difficulty & felt time consuming, while composing an effective speech. This course, of course, taught me what are the critical factors to be considered? What must be in the core of the speech? How to tailor stories with style and humor. Thank you so much.
By Dr. S V L•
Jun 20, 2020
It is a great course and has trained us in the art of Speaking to Inspire. The course instructor Dr. Matt McGarrity is simply superb and leads by his own example. He is is superb and phenomenal instructor. In fact his lessons have inspired us the most. It was a great learning experience and has added value to our careers
By Tatyana G•
May 3, 2022
A perfect approach to learning Public Speaking from theory to practice. Each week, each class equips a student with a practical instrument that enables them to master the art of public speaking. This course provides valuable tangible knowledge on how to structure, arrange, style, prepare and deliver a speech step by step. Such knowledge in turn builds a foundation of confidence. Although the fear of public speaking is rated highly in polls worldwide, I believe that the instruments, the approach, and the knowledge I learned in this class will enable me to conquer that fear once and for all as long as I follow the guidelines and practice. Someone said, 'practice does not make it perfect. Practicing the right thing does!"
By Silvana L K•
Aug 14, 2020
This is the 2nd course I made with Dr. Matt McGarrity, they were both excellent. I´ve enyoined a lot the classes and all the speeches examples the instructor gave.
Before taken his course I didn´t know about the amount of things behind a speech that made them to be stunning or not.
Thank you
By Marcelo B Y•
Oct 28, 2017
The course has interesting material, nothing that would be completely surprising, however the combination of lectures, exercises and the video practices - together with the feedback from peers is a really great combination. The videos are hard to do, however is what makes this course great.
By KAVYA M•
Sep 28, 2020
Great great course with umpteen examples of beautiful speeches! By merely listening to them, you get many cues on style and delivery. Prof. Matt is as usual amazing! :)
I am really grateful to him, the University of Washington, and Coursera for this wonderful specialization! :)
By Obaid M A•
Aug 19, 2020
By Ume H B•
Dec 8, 2018
By Yogesh K K•
Nov 20, 2020
One of my best learning experiences. Matt has worked extremely hard to create comprehensive content. Huge thanks to him for that. Happy learning!!
By Linda E•
Sep 20, 2019
Really challenging, I learned alot. I like that it's designed so you cannot cheat your way through it. Requires alot of personal diligent effort.
By Caroline N W•
May 9, 2021
This is a practical course that adds value to speech presentation and enhances ones ability to keep an audience glued to the presentation.
By vince s•
Nov 19, 2017
I really enjoyed this course very much. The content helped me on some recent projects so a quick win already. Thank you Matt and Coursera.
By Jeevan•
Jun 25, 2020
Matt is a great teacher. He takes time to explain so many aspects to public speaking really well. I have enjoyed all his courses
By Joan D•
Dec 27, 2018
Thanks to coursera, I leaned a lot and improve my English communication. I love all of teacher in this course and classmates.
By shakthi g•
Jun 12, 2020
the course was really good. it taught me to write neatly in a stylistic manner. the professor's classes are so impressive.
By Christopher C•
Dec 3, 2020
Dr. Matt McGarrity, is an excellent lecturer and this course is a must have regardless of your field of study/expertise.
By Mirshod G•
Jul 5, 2020
Amazing Course! It will transform you as a fearless public speaker. Thank you so much Dr. Matt McGarity!
By Sofia M M•
Dec 13, 2020
Dr. Matt is a great teacher and I really enjoyed the way he explained the topics and the assignments
By Aakash D•
Jul 7, 2020
Only thing would tell is speak with emotion to make your point clear
By Maya R•
Sep 21, 2020
Great! I learn a lot, thank you so much Dr. Matt McGarrity!
By Adie, A A•
Jan 19, 2021
This is an amazing course. The challenges were worth it.
By Mohd J M•
May 4, 2020
I learnt here, how to give speeches at important events