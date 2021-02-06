SD
Dec 25, 2021
The course was excellent and the assignments were all challenging. That is why they made us self-confident and creative. Thank you so much for this outstanding course.
TJ
Feb 18, 2022
This course in itself is mastery, not just for programming in MATLAB, but also for teaching, course content, assignments, and general proogramming thinking.
By Sadettin F•
Feb 6, 2021
It was nice course. But , in OOP part it was not enough to make us learn fastly, I mean I totally see a different subject and I had to watch 5-6 hours of lecture in once to start final project. I would be appreciate if you put small assignments and more questions/excersices between the lectures in OOP part. By the way, I watched the lecture videos of OOP part twice and I still confused with some topic.
By Stanislav S•
Dec 6, 2020
Thoughtful assignments, professional teachers with nice sense of humour
By Asif A•
Feb 2, 2021
Surely The Best course on Coursera without any doubt. The topic arrangement is very good. Expecting some MATLAB Simulation ( Mechanical ) Course.
By Abdulrahman N•
Dec 20, 2020
amazing course covers the topics deep enough yet simply explained. I recommend it for any one who wants to expand their knowledge on Matlab.
By Paolo M•
Sep 13, 2020
A very useful course with stimulating exercises until week 4. The lectures on object-oriented programming (week 5) and the graphical user interface (week 6) are also instructive but I missed dedicated exercises along with them (only some quizzes). The final project is challenging but not overly complicated although the lack of exercises in the last two weeks hurts a bit in the beginning. I personally appreciated the choice of current topics for example datasets.
By Mara L H•
Sep 13, 2020
As others wrote, the course itself and the explanations are very good, as the introduction course.
The last topics about OOP and GUI were a little bit challenging, because there were only quizzes (which are not really helpful for better understanding, I think, because they are very theoretical) and no exercises as before, where you can learn how to write the code in "smaller" steps. Also, the explanations of the code in the videos felt a little bit fast sometimes (*click* "there is the new code"), but I understand, that it has to be shortened because of the length of the videos (which were longer than in the first course).
The final project was really challenging at first, because I misunderstood the details on how to implement the objects and functions. After some time I tried it without thinking too much about the exact wording of the task and tried to just extract and plot the data (without the GUI), which helped a lot.
All in one, very nice advanced course and interesting topics, and, as before, fun to watch! 5/5
By tsamourid•
Sep 10, 2020
Excellent course. It is very well constructed and the final project is fantastic. If you took 'Introduction to programming with MatLab' course and liked it, then this one will be even better. One thing I want to mention is that a bit of experience with Object-Oriented Programming would be helpful for this course.
By Marcos E d C T•
Dec 21, 2020
Really good, super well made just as the first course (Introduction to Programming with MATLAB).
The only flaw is the last assignment, it's main concepts are not practiced before (no assignments, only quiz) and the assignment is way more difficult than it should be.
By Süleyman Ç•
Sep 19, 2021
The course is very detailed and fluent. On the other hand, it was hard, especially the final project. Even I had both MATLAB and programming background, it forced me a bit.
By Jingwei W•
Oct 19, 2020
The course is very practical in real application and learnings. It gives you a route to dig deeper. I enjoyed the humor of the instructor.
By Richard K•
Dec 23, 2020
A great course to help you know programming. The peer review assignment was really wonderful.
By Ammar M•
Nov 29, 2021
Excellent course with challenging assignments
By Chandan S•
Dec 28, 2020
I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to the professors(s) who conducted this course. This was a challenging and rewarding experience for me. The assignments were not easy, which goes with the point that Professor Fitzpatrick has made quite a number of times. Not all real-world problems, that we deal with using MATLAB are easy and need search and discovery for ways to solve them.
This course enforces that philosophy and method on students and better equips them for future success. The final assignment of the course is very practical with the current situation and was a rewarding experience for me to implement. Overall, I believe, this is a high-quality course.
By Mike K•
Feb 9, 2021
Many thanks for this learning experience. I can only imagine how much work it was to create this course and to record the hours of video lessons, but the result is great! I really enjoyed Mike’s great sense of humor as well as the fact that he speaks very clear and slow, which makes it easy to follow for non-native speakers.
The course is quite challenging, in particular at the end dealing with OOP. It cost me a lot more time and evening hours than expected. Am I allowed now to buy a Vanderbilt University hoodie somewhere in the internet and to wear it ?
By JongHyeon C•
Jul 14, 2021
Of course. This class is harder than other class, because this has more assignments. Sometimes, I really don't understand some assignments which I feel it's not related the lectures. When I'm thinking it again, all assignments are really helpful to understand MATLAB more.
This class is so nice to learn MATLAB. Don't give up. I finished this class, so it means you also can finish this. English is not my mother language. Everybody can finish this.
By Himalsha D•
May 18, 2021
This course teaches good stuff and the way of teaching is the best. Instructor is very friendly and never gets exhausted listening he speaks. Week 2 is little bit tough. Also the most important thing is at the end of this course it teaches us to create a GUI. As I think drawback of this course is instructor skips some details saying this is mastering of programming and student should learn themselves. Finally A good course.
By Seyed A M•
Feb 22, 2021
Great, if I want to define this course in one word. I didn't have any programming experience but after taking this and the previous (intro) course, I end up having complete confidence to design an application, I have to say thanks to Mr. Fitzpatrick, one of the greatest instructors I have ever had who has a great sense of humor and encourages you through the learning way and Mr. Ledeczi as well.
By András B•
Mar 22, 2021
A very interesting, entertaining and useful course! I have entered this course with some (nonzero) self-taught MATLAB skillset, and it improved my understanding of many programming concepts and helped me to debug my codes way more efficiently! I will make use of what I learned in my everyday work as a researcher in the field of cognitive neurosciences.
By Mohanad A G•
Dec 9, 2021
Wonderful Course!
Course Handled Advanced Topics that are not usually discussed in online courses in amazing way. Many thanks to Prof. Mike who is fun and educational and Prof. Akos for the amazing content.
Wish to see more topics like MATLAB Coder, Simulink, and Symbolic Math in new courses in the specialization or in another specializations.
By Milad M•
Dec 31, 2021
Perfect as the previous course of this specialization.
But maybe the only thing that wasn't proper for this course was Peer assignment which took a lot and it's obvious that this Part of the course needs some improvements.
Thanks the instructors, Staffs and Coursera for providing such a great course.
By Ayush A•
Jan 18, 2021
It was an awesome experience learning MATLAB from the highly learned professors from Vanderbilt University. It not only helped me gain skills, but also nurtured my interest in the subject. I am thankful to all the Instructors and also Coursera for bringing me this great opportunity.
By Pavel K•
Feb 8, 2021
Very informative and interesting course! I especially appreciated the OOP part, it was much better explained in terms of concepts than I ever saw in other courses. The project assignment is a brilliant idea, it helps to grasp the course material in a very effective way.
By Anas A•
Oct 24, 2020
Wonderful course, one of the best I have taken on the subject. I would like to thank the instructors for their hard work in making this course this good. Assignments are challenging and engaging, exactly what you need to learn the MATLAB better. Highly recommended!.
By VENKATA S R G•
Jul 22, 2021
Excellent course, well taught by mike sir. Don't take this if you want to be spoon fed. Take this course only if you have the will to learn new things on your own. This course puts you in the right path, but walking on the path has to be done by you. Cheers.
By Muhammed S•
Oct 9, 2020
A wonderful course. It builds on its predecessor course Introduction to Programming with MATLAB and gives us a full feel of true capability of MATLAB.A big thanks to the wonderful teachers who took the hard work and effort to make this wonderful course.