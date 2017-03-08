NB
Aug 23, 2020
A very much detailed course on image and video processing. I want to thank the instructor, Mr. Guillermo, for a detailed explanation on every topic. The course is quite long but it is worth it. Great!
AS
Oct 10, 2018
I god certified from Duke University through Image and Video Processing: From Mars to Hollywood with a Stop at the Hospital\n\nAmazing with Coursera platform really Got Experienced from this subject
By Charan S•
Mar 8, 2017
Materials and topics were good, but the course lacks in two things. They stress more on math and theory. I would suggest additional videos explaining the implementation in matlab would be helpful and would throw more insight to the maths. Second there is no programming assignments, so its a little easy kind of. If the instructor or the TA would help out in giving the assignments and implementation in matlab, then it will be one of the ever-lasting courses
By Kumaresan G•
May 21, 2019
As a beginner this is my first course in image and video processing. Prof Guillermo covered a vast amount of material with both fundamental and math perceptive. His teaching is clear and concise. I have absorbed lot of new information and techniques from this course. However the programming assignments could have been made compulsory and more elaborate so that the students can have hands on experience of the methods taught. I would highly recommend this course to anyone wanting to learn image and video processing. Thanks.
By Rohit K•
Mar 26, 2020
This is an excellent course for understanding a lot of details on Image Processing. After this course, the more you apply the techniques learned, the more you make progress in the research field.
By Flávio H I•
Jan 27, 2019
I have to admit this is a very good course. The first 2 weeks were too dificult because the math that I don't use every day as a doctor. But with resilience it opens a new world that is fascinating. This course is the opportunity to take a look in a variaty of new concepts in image processing that pushes you to embrace a new carreer as a medical image expert. After thjs course I will go deeper in this field...
By wolf•
Mar 29, 2019
It is a great course that the professor teaches very patiently. The knowledge is very advanced that we can use them in our daily work and projects. Thanks , professor and Duke.Thanks, coursera.
By sumita m•
Jun 19, 2019
Great!! Very good explanation of key concepts, some hands on experience will add value to the course.
By Luis C•
Jun 19, 2018
Nice course with very interesting material. It would be nice to have a bit more code examples.
By Shashank S•
May 21, 2020
It's definitely a great course if you are entering in the world of Image Processing and the basics to advanced are explained very nicely.
Thank you Sir!
By Arjun S•
Aug 16, 2018
It should be more practical rather than college lectures. No doubt the course title is so much interesting but material is not up to mark. The syllabus is mostly based on the college level not the practical level. We think that we learn the techniques used in Hollywood rendering processes and more but no content available in this course.
By Vivek P•
Jun 10, 2018
There was more of maths, but it was really necessary to actually understand the magic under the hood! Prof. Guillermo is really awesome and teaches exceptionally well! My personal suggestion would to teach some hands on coding in this. But as a course, its very good!
By 娄熙承•
Dec 24, 2019
I don't know if it's the accent of professor, the content is very hard to understand. Maybe I ought to study the 'signals and systems' first, and read the textbook 'digital image processing' carefully.
By Aviv P•
Dec 2, 2018
With no HW you cant truly say you know image processing.
By Spyridon Z•
Mar 29, 2021
I have taken dozens of courses, both undergrad and grad level, and this course is definitely in the top 5. The passion of the professor, the information he presents (note: my background is not in image processing whatsoever), and the way he communicates the material is top notch. The level of learning grows significantly if someone has enough time to do the optional exercises and I highly recommend that people try at least some of them, even if they use existing tools in Python or MATLAB.
By Melvyn B•
Feb 21, 2017
Outstanding, well-organized and masterfully presented by world-class Professor Guillermo Sapiro.
Professor Sapiro is a world-renowned expert who is student-centered and whose winning personality shines through in every lecture.
The selection of material from this vast and growing field is brilliant.
Hats off to Dr. Sapiro - he is a jewel in the crown of Duke University and to the academic community.
כל הכבוד
By 周健航•
May 19, 2020
This Course is so good which taught me lots of basic concepts about the image and video processing. It covers almost all the basic techniques we may use in the image processing field. Besides the width of this course, the professor tries to illustrate everything in-depth with his really understandable narration. I had an enjoyable experience when I am taking this course.
By HEF•
Feb 19, 2019
It is not as difficult as you would assume before enrolling. There are 1 or 2 weeks with mathematics but they totally worth your effort. This is really a mind-blowing course where you can get a taste of image and video processing from basics to advanced. The professor is very passionate, introducing lots of fun and cool stuff to you. You will never regret once enroll :)
By Prof. S J ( C S•
Aug 20, 2017
Prof. Guillermo Sapiro is excellent in teaching difficult concepts of image and video processing with so much ease. I am only halfway through the course,but i can say with full confidence, this course is one of the best courses available at coursera or at any other platform like udacity, edx, etc. Thank you so much sir for all your efforts for designing this course.
By Teerinth C•
May 5, 2020
I recommend this course to anyone who want to improve image processing understanding. Prof. Guillermo, he explained and gave the information clearly. This course is my first coursera course and it is very impressive !! Thank you very much for helping me more understand about image processing.
By Zebin C•
May 18, 2019
This course is very interesting and has been designed for many applications in image and video processing. I have learned a lot of interesting knowledge from this course. Unfortunately, it does not include providing slides and programming assignments to review and practice this knowledge.
By Maha D•
Sep 1, 2020
Very interesting and detailed course. I've always been interested in image processing and this course is my first important specialised introduction to this amazing field. I love everything i've learned from the super great Guillermo and I'd like to thank him for doing a great job.
By Epitaha G S K D•
Oct 29, 2017
I found this course very interesting, easy to follow and informative. I enjoyed the demonstrations with programming a lot. It would be really helpful if solutions for optional programming exercises were given after completion. Thank you for offering this very advantageous course.
By Zohair S•
Jun 4, 2017
This is simply an incredible course to take for beginners. It takes you in depth into the theoretical concepts of image processing. As for the implementations, those aren't discussed in great detail, but are left as an exercise for the student. All in all, an incredible course.
By Musa A•
Jun 12, 2019
This is an excellent course - very well presented by a leading expert. I have enjoyed the course and the enthusiasm of the presenter. I would strongly recommend it to anyone who wants to gain a broad background on modern (state-of-the-art) image and video processing.
By Jhordany R P•
Jul 3, 2017
I love the instructor' enthusiasm in delivering his material. He made me feel like if I was talking to a friend! a very experienced friend in the area of image and video processing! All these concepts are going to be very useful for my future projects! Thank you!
By Shreya R•
Apr 29, 2020
A very comprehensive course, with a lot of aspects of image and video processing, covered. Students could have been provided with links to understand the complicated mathematics a little better, but, it was easy for me as I am an engineering student. Thank you!