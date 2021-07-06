Shree K. Nayar is the T. C. Chang Professor of Computer Science at Columbia University. He heads the Columbia Vision Laboratory (CAVE), which develops computational imaging and computer vision systems. His research is focused on three areas - the creation of novel cameras that provide new forms of visual information, the design of physics-based models for vision and graphics, and the development of algorithms for understanding scenes from images. His work is motivated by applications in the fields of imaging, computer vision, robotics, virtual reality, augmented reality, visual communication, computer graphics and human-computer interfaces.