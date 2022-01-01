About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Students should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn radiometric concepts related to light and how it interacts with scenes.

  • Understand reflectance models and the different physical mechanisms that determine the appearance of a surface.

  • Develop a method for recovering the shape of a surface from its shading.

  • Understand the principle of photometric stereo where a dense surface normal map of the scene is obtained by varying the illumination direction.

Skills you will gain

  • Photometric Stereo
  • Depth from Focus and Defocus
  • Structed Light Methods
  • Reflectance Models
  • Radiometry
Course 3 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Students should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started: 3D Reconstruction - Single Viewpoint

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Radiometry and Reflectance

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Photometric Stereo

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Shape from Shading

1 hour to complete

About the First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization

First Principles of Computer Vision

