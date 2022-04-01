About this Course

4,575 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop a comprehensive model of a camera and learn how to calibrate a camera by estimating its parameters.

  • Develop a simple stereo system that uses two cameras of known configuration to estimate the 3D structure of a scene.

  • Design an algorithm for recovering both the structure of the scene and the motion of the camera from a video.

  • Develop optical flow algorithms for estimating the motion of points in a video sequence.

Skills you will gain

  • Epipolar Geometry
  • Camera Model
  • Camera Calibration
  • Structure from Motion
  • Simple Stereo
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started: 3D Reconstruction - Multiple Viewpoints

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Camera Calibration

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Uncalibrated Stereo

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Optical Flow

1 hour to complete

About the First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization

First Principles of Computer Vision

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder