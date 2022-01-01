About this Course

6,764 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Students should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to detect edges and corners in images.

  • Develop active contours (snakes) to find complex object boundaries.

  • Learn about the Hough Transform for finding simple parametric shapes in images.

  • Learn about image transformations and how to estimate the homography between two images.

Skills you will gain

  • Scale Space
  • Active Contours
  • Image Transformations
  • Edge and Corner Detection
  • SIFT Detector
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started: Features and Boundaries

2 hours to complete
8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Edge Detection

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Boundary Detection

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

SIFT Detector

2 hours to complete

About the First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization

First Principles of Computer Vision

