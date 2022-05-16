By Derek•
May 16, 2022
Not a beginner friendly course, very little explaination !
All topics are quickly covered and details are skipped. Learners without image processing knowledge or advanced calculus will easily struggle and get stuck. Furthermore, after hours and hours trying to understand strange equations that the lecturer quicky covered, leaners would be frustrated as those equations won't be used or even seen again. Most importantly, not a single example is given.
Worst course I've ever taken. Those who giving 5 stars are probably already know all the things
By Andrew•
May 10, 2022
I'm giving 1 star because of this description: "Students are required to know the fundamentals of linear algebra and the fundamentals of calculus. No prior knowledge of imaging or computer vision are assumed."
in fact, the teacher taught as if he assumed you have prior knowledge of imaging or computer vision. Complex maths were not well covered, discussion forum was helpless.
By Guy S•
Nov 2, 2021
Good introduction to camera and imaging topics - great first course for the First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization program.
By Fernando M•
Jan 12, 2022
I was expecting to actually learn about how to choose a camera for Computer Vision application. Concepts like resolution for a certain application, FOV, sensor size needed to be included on this course.
By Guillermo C•
Jan 20, 2022
Very clear and entertaining. The content and quizes are easy and do not require much extra study (other than watching the videos). Nonetheless, as an introduction to the subject it feels very complete.
By 胡纲•
May 8, 2022
Good contents to cover basic camera and imaging.
By JETHE K•
Jan 14, 2022
The lectures are amazing!!!
By Olivier P•
Dec 13, 2021
Really well explained !!!
By Henry R•
Dec 19, 2021
Some topics are too advanced for a beginner course.
Some basic and fundamental materials are not clearly covered. It requires a lot work for students to study some fundamental materials if students are not familiar with signal and image processing.