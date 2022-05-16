Chevron Left
Camera and Imaging by Columbia University

4.6
stars
37 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This course covers the fundamentals of imaging – the creation of an image that is ready for consumption or processing by a human or a machine. Imaging has a long history, spanning several centuries. But the advances made in the last three decades have revolutionized the camera and dramatically improved the robustness and accuracy of computer vision systems. We describe the fundamentals of imaging, as well as recent innovations in imaging that have had a profound impact on computer vision. This course starts with examining how an image is formed using a lens camera. We explore the optical characteristics of a camera such as its magnification, F-number, depth of field and field of view. Next, we describe how solid-state image sensors (CCD and CMOS) record images, and the key properties of an image sensor such as its resolution, noise characteristics and dynamic range. We describe how image sensors can be used to sense color as well as capture images with high dynamic range. In certain structured environments, an image can be thresholded to produce a binary image from which various geometric properties of objects can be computed and used for recognizing and locating objects. Finally, we present the fundamentals of image processing – the development of computational tools to process a captured image to make it cleaner (denoising, deblurring, etc.) and easier for computer vision systems to analyze (linear and non-linear image filtering methods)....

Reviews

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Camera and Imaging

By Derek

May 16, 2022

Not a beginner friendly course, very little explaination !

All topics are quickly covered and details are skipped. Learners without image processing knowledge or advanced calculus will easily struggle and get stuck. Furthermore, after hours and hours trying to understand strange equations that the lecturer quicky covered, leaners would be frustrated as those equations won't be used or even seen again. Most importantly, not a single example is given.

Worst course I've ever taken. Those who giving 5 stars are probably already know all the things

By Andrew

May 10, 2022

I'm giving 1 star because of this description: "Students are required to know the fundamentals of linear algebra and the fundamentals of calculus. No prior knowledge of imaging or computer vision are assumed."

in fact, the teacher taught as if he assumed you have prior knowledge of imaging or computer vision. Complex maths were not well covered, discussion forum was helpless.

By Guy S

Nov 2, 2021

G​ood introduction to camera and imaging topics - great first course for the First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization program.

By Fernando M

Jan 12, 2022

I​ was expecting to actually learn about how to choose a camera for Computer Vision application. Concepts like resolution for a certain application, FOV, sensor size needed to be included on this course.

By Guillermo C

Jan 20, 2022

V​ery clear and entertaining. The content and quizes are easy and do not require much extra study (other than watching the videos). Nonetheless, as an introduction to the subject it feels very complete.

By 胡纲

May 8, 2022

Good contents to cover basic camera and imaging.

By JETHE K

Jan 14, 2022

The lectures are amazing!!!

By Olivier P

Dec 13, 2021

Really well explained !!!

By Henry R

Dec 19, 2021

Some topics are too advanced for a beginner course.

Some basic and fundamental materials are not clearly covered. It requires a lot work for students to study some fundamental materials if students are not familiar with signal and image processing.

