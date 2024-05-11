Explore the multidimensional world of Human Factors and learn the strategies behind optimizing human interactions and performance. In this specialization, you will dive into the field of human factors, where science and design converge to enhance safety, efficiency, and user experience across various industries.
Discover the fundamental concepts and principles that underpin human factors and how they shape the design of products, systems, and environments. Gain valuable insights into human cognition, perception, and behavior to create user-friendly interfaces and seamless interactions.
Whether you're a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in human factors, this specialization equips you with the skills and knowledge to make a significant impact in today's interconnected world.
Applied Learning Project
You will have the opportunity to apply what you've learned through case studies and usability analysis assignments located in each course. At the end of each course, you will work on Usability Assignments that go from Stage 1 to Stage 4, you will be asked to identify a product, technology, or system that you plan to evaluate, then identify a minimum of 2 methods that you will use in your usability assessment. You will present the results of your usability evaluations, and finally, you’ll be asked to make a video that summarizes your project.