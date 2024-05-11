Arizona State University
Human Factors & Usability Engineering: Designing for Humans Specialization
Design systems that are better suited for users. Learn how to design better products and services

Taught in English

Craig Smith
Robert Gray

Instructors: Craig Smith

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Courses 1-2:

    Human factors relevance & key applications; methods for studying & reducing human error; human-centered design for improved usability.

  • Course 3:

    Consider products, technologies & systems. Compare/contrast perceptual displays & understand trade-offs in designing effective interfaces.

  • Course 4:

    Consider human limitations. Distinguish among types of attention & memory; identify strategies & heuristics used for decision making.

  • Course 5:

    Consider human performance and types of controls. Understand & identify key factors that influence how humans produce & sense motion.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Arizona State University
Specialization - 5 course series

What is the Human Factor in Design?

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about human factors and will identify key human factors applications as well as compare and contrast methods for reducing human error.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Usability Assessment
Category: Human Error Analysis
Category: Human centered design

How Can We Measure and Study Human Error?

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to distinguish methods for studying human error and analyze methodologies for evaluating the usability of products, technologies & systems.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Anthropometric Measurement
Category: Human Performance Measurement
Category: Ergonomic Design
Category: Biomechanics Optimization
Category: Human centered design

The Limits of Human Perception

Course 36 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will be able to compare and contrast different types of perceptual displays and understand the trade-offs in designing effective interfaces.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Human-Centered Design
Category: Human Computer Interface
Category: Usability Design
Category: Human Sensory Perception and Performance
Category: Digital Visual Interface

Human Cognitive Capacities & Limitations

Course 46 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to distinguish between types of attention & memory, and identify strategies and heuristics used for decision making & problem solving.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Field of human factors
Category: Human Error Classification
Category: Human Systems Evaluation

Anthropometry, Biomechanics, and Motor Skills in User Design

Course 56 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will be introduced to types of controls, be able to understand and identify key factors that influence how humans produce & sense motion.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Usability
Category: Human Performance - Motor Control
Category: Skill Acquisition Models
Category: Attention and Memory
Category: Human centered design

Instructors

Craig Smith
Arizona State University
1 Course
Robert Gray
Arizona State University
5 Courses

Offered by

Arizona State University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
