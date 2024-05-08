Course 5 examines the role of anthropometrics, biomechanics and motor skills in human performance as well as key factors that influence how humans produce and sense motion, and how these can be applied to training and testing performance.
Anthropometry, Biomechanics, and Motor Skills in User Design
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
You will be introduced to types of controls, be able to understand and identify key factors that influence how humans produce & sense motion.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
4 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This course explores anthropometry, biomechanics, and motor skills. You will learn about measuring human body dimensions and characteristics, known as anthropometrics, and how these measurements are used in design. The course covers factors influencing motion production and perception, including open- and closed-loop control and stimulus-response compatibility. You will also explore the applications of motion-tracking technologies in training and testing human performance.
What's included
1 video1 reading
Module 1 explores anthropometry and ergonomics, covering the measurement of human body dimensions and the importance of anthropometric data in fields like product design and workspace layout. The module also focuses on ergonomics, the science of designing products and environments to fit human capabilities and enhance safety and efficiency. You will learn about the principles and goals of ergonomics, as well as ergonomic design considerations for creating user-centered products and workspaces.
What's included
3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
In Module 2, we dive into the realm of ergonomics research, exploring various applications in different settings. We begin with Lesson 1, focusing on office design and exercise, aiming to create the perfect ergonomic workspace. Moving on to Lesson 2, we shift our attention to factories and industrial settings. In Lesson 3, we turn our focus to the healthcare sector.
What's included
3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
In this module, we explore the field of biomechanics, which focuses on studying the mechanics and movement of the human body. We will cover various aspects of biomechanics, including its definition, applications in different domains, and methods for analyzing human movement. By the end of this module, you will have a solid understanding of biomechanics principles and how they are used to study and analyze human motion.
What's included
3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Module 4 focuses on the practical applications of biomechanics in various fields. It explores how biomechanics can be utilized to optimize performance, prevent injuries, and enhance movement in sports, rehabilitation, ergonomics, and other contexts.
What's included
3 videos8 readings1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.