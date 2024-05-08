Arizona State University
Anthropometry, Biomechanics, and Motor Skills in User Design
Anthropometry, Biomechanics, and Motor Skills in User Design

Robert Gray

Instructor: Robert Gray

What you'll learn

  • You will be introduced to types of controls, be able to understand and identify key factors that influence how humans produce & sense motion.

There are 5 modules in this course

This course explores anthropometry, biomechanics, and motor skills. You will learn about measuring human body dimensions and characteristics, known as anthropometrics, and how these measurements are used in design. The course covers factors influencing motion production and perception, including open- and closed-loop control and stimulus-response compatibility. You will also explore the applications of motion-tracking technologies in training and testing human performance.

What's included

1 video1 reading

Module 1 explores anthropometry and ergonomics, covering the measurement of human body dimensions and the importance of anthropometric data in fields like product design and workspace layout. The module also focuses on ergonomics, the science of designing products and environments to fit human capabilities and enhance safety and efficiency. You will learn about the principles and goals of ergonomics, as well as ergonomic design considerations for creating user-centered products and workspaces.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In Module 2, we dive into the realm of ergonomics research, exploring various applications in different settings. We begin with Lesson 1, focusing on office design and exercise, aiming to create the perfect ergonomic workspace. Moving on to Lesson 2, we shift our attention to factories and industrial settings. In Lesson 3, we turn our focus to the healthcare sector.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In this module, we explore the field of biomechanics, which focuses on studying the mechanics and movement of the human body. We will cover various aspects of biomechanics, including its definition, applications in different domains, and methods for analyzing human movement. By the end of this module, you will have a solid understanding of biomechanics principles and how they are used to study and analyze human motion.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Module 4 focuses on the practical applications of biomechanics in various fields. It explores how biomechanics can be utilized to optimize performance, prevent injuries, and enhance movement in sports, rehabilitation, ergonomics, and other contexts.

What's included

3 videos8 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Robert Gray
Arizona State University
Offered by

Arizona State University

