How Can We Measure and Study Human Error?
How Can We Measure and Study Human Error?

Robert Gray

Instructor: Robert Gray

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to distinguish methods for studying human error and analyze methodologies for evaluating the usability of products, technologies & systems.

This course is part of the Human Factors & Usability Engineering Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

In this course, you will gain the skills to distinguish between various research methods, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and explore human-centered design principles. By the end of Course 2, you will be well-equipped to conduct comprehensive research and evaluation to optimize human interactions within complex systems.

What's included

1 video1 reading

In this module, we will explore the fundamental concepts and methods used in research and evaluation. We will begin by examining various research methods for studying human performance and human error. We will then delve into the process of hypothesis testing and the key elements of a research study or experiment. Additionally, we will discuss the effects that need to be accounted for, such as confounding variables, placebo effect, and framing. By the end of this module, you will have a solid foundation in research methods and hypothesis testing, enabling you to design and conduct effective studies in the field of human factors.

What's included

3 videos4 readings1 quiz

In this module, we will continue our exploration of different methods for studying human error. Building upon the foundational knowledge from Module 1, we will delve deeper into advanced techniques and approaches used to analyze and understand human errors in various domains. By examining case studies, research papers, and expert insights, you will enhance your understanding of the complexities involved in studying human error and develop a comprehensive toolkit of research methods.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz

This module provides an overview of usability and human-centered design. It explores key components of usability, such as learnability, efficiency, memorability, errors, and satisfaction. The module also covers the concept of affordances and their impact on user interactions. Additionally, learners gain insights into human-centered design principles, including empathy mapping and the iterative design process.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In Module 4, we delve into the methods for evaluating usability, focusing on usability research and methodology. We explore how to assess the usability of products and technology in various domains and examine the findings from research conducted in these areas.

What's included

3 videos8 readings1 quiz

Robert Gray
Arizona State University
