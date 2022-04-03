Chevron Left
This third and final course of the AI Product Management Specialization by Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering focuses on the critical human factors in developing AI-based products. The course begins with an introduction to human-centered design and the unique elements of user experience design for AI products. Participants will then learn about the role of data privacy in AI systems, the challenges of designing ethical AI, and approaches to identify sources of bias and mitigate fairness issues. The course concludes with a comparison of human intelligence and artificial intelligence, and a discussion of the ways that AI can be used to both automate as well as assist human decision-making. At the conclusion of this course, you should be able to: 1) Identify and mitigate privacy and ethical risks in AI projects 2) Apply human-centered design practices to design successful AI product experiences 3) Build AI systems that augment human intelligence and inspire model trust in users...

By ELIOT G J

Apr 3, 2022

While preparing the video presentation, I was able to search and review a lot of related materials and papers. I would like to thank my colleague for checking out my project along with the professor who gave me the inspiration for the new course. We are also very grateful to the staff for their technical assistance in the peer review area.

By Johanny P S

Dec 22, 2021

T​his course is awesome! I'm so glad to be given the opportunity to learn world-class content in human-centered AI from experienced instructors. Thank you!

By Ewen F

Jan 19, 2022

W​ell detailed insights into the precarious world of security, bias and privacy in AI

