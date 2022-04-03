By ELIOT G J•
Apr 3, 2022
While preparing the video presentation, I was able to search and review a lot of related materials and papers. I would like to thank my colleague for checking out my project along with the professor who gave me the inspiration for the new course. We are also very grateful to the staff for their technical assistance in the peer review area.
By Johanny P S•
Dec 22, 2021
This course is awesome! I'm so glad to be given the opportunity to learn world-class content in human-centered AI from experienced instructors. Thank you!
By Ewen F•
Jan 19, 2022
Well detailed insights into the precarious world of security, bias and privacy in AI