Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intermediate PostgreSQL by University of Michigan

4.9
stars
154 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

This course covers a wide range of SQL techniques, beyond basic CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations in PostgreSQL. You will learn the specifics of aggregation, transactions, reading and parsing CSV files and inserting data into a database. You’ll also take a look at how PostgreSQL handles and indexes text data. Specifically, students will do assignments that alter table schemas, create stored procedures, construct advanced queries, explore sorting and grouping query data, and techniques for working with text in databases including regular expressions....

Top reviews

FS

Jan 21, 2022

This course was very helpful. Before taking this course, I only knew simple CRUD operations, but there is more information there. I got new knowledge. Thank you. Hope will take more Chuck courses.

JH

May 1, 2022

Very down to earth and practical course on postgres. I especially liked the interactive graded assignments as well as friendly and informal attitude of mr. Severance.

By Jean-Claude B

Jun 21, 2021

Excellent course with lots of non basic SQL and Postgres material. I especially liked the chapter on Regex in Postgres. Regex in SQL ... so so cool!

By Fabio B S D R M

Jul 29, 2021

Very good Course , including loading from CSV, files from internet, Regex, Index and performance great tips from Dr.Chuck.

By Shreya K

Apr 14, 2022

It's always a delight to learn from Dr. Charles Russell Severance. I had a great time with the easy to understand videos and the hands-on exercises. This course has filled me with a lot of ideas about my next project! Can't wait to implement everything I've learnt so far!

By Daniel U

Jul 26, 2021

This is a superb course. Prof Russell is really passionate about SQL, I think that's because he wants us to really understand how powerful SQL is. I've completed 2 courses so far, I'll definitely go for the entire specialization.

By Farhodbek S

Jan 22, 2022

This course was very helpful. Before taking this course, I only knew simple CRUD operations, but there is more information there. I got new knowledge. Thank you. Hope will take more Chuck courses.

By Jan H

May 2, 2022

Very down to earth and practical course on postgres. I especially liked the interactive graded assignments as well as friendly and informal attitude of mr. Severance.

By Keenan B

Nov 13, 2021

Great lecture material, the assignments seem overwhelming at first but are actually quite easy if you pay attention to the lectures.

By Parsa P

Nov 16, 2021

This course was super useful for me and I've learned incredible topics and materials from this course, Thanks a lot.

By Daniel F

Sep 8, 2021

A​mazing course. Lots of practices. Dr. Chuck makes it looks like it is easy. Very relevant techniques and concepts.

By Cristian D L G

Oct 9, 2021

Excelente curso, expande las herramientas que se tienen a disposicion para manipular bases de datos.

By Pascal U E

May 23, 2022

This course is just great, which a lot a very useful tips for Postgres DB admin or developpers

By Alexander T

Aug 5, 2021

As usual, amazing course from Dr. Chuck!

It is 10th course from him which I've completed

By Shashwat D

Jul 24, 2021

Another Amazing course By Dr Chuck. A must do course for anyone who wants to learn SQL.

By Svitlana S

Aug 1, 2021

Great course for intermediate level, I loved it! Quite short though. I want more!

By Andres F R D

Jun 3, 2021

Learning deeper uses and applications for PostgreSQL, which can be useful.

By Jonathan C

Jan 23, 2022

G​reat pace. Good introduction to SQL. Professor is excellent.

By Yardley L F E

Jan 6, 2022

The best intermediate PostgreSQL ever. I really learn a lot.

By Joe P

Jun 3, 2021

Dr. Chuck is awesome and really knows the knowledge I need!

By Nobel D

Dec 30, 2021

https://imgs.xkcd.com/comics/exploits_of_a_mom.png

By John C F

Jun 15, 2021

The Course was great from discussion to exercise.

By Allyson D d L

Mar 3, 2022

The course is good but the assignments are easy.

By Eduardo A V M

Nov 25, 2021

Excellent, very complete and well explained

By Augusto S C

Sep 25, 2021

A great course to improve one's SQL skills

By Vasileios V

Nov 18, 2021

Dr. Chuck is one of the BEST TEACHERS !!!

