FS
Jan 21, 2022
This course was very helpful. Before taking this course, I only knew simple CRUD operations, but there is more information there. I got new knowledge. Thank you. Hope will take more Chuck courses.
JH
May 1, 2022
Very down to earth and practical course on postgres. I especially liked the interactive graded assignments as well as friendly and informal attitude of mr. Severance.
By Jean-Claude B•
Jun 21, 2021
Excellent course with lots of non basic SQL and Postgres material. I especially liked the chapter on Regex in Postgres. Regex in SQL ... so so cool!
By Fabio B S D R M•
Jul 29, 2021
Very good Course , including loading from CSV, files from internet, Regex, Index and performance great tips from Dr.Chuck.
By Shreya K•
Apr 14, 2022
It's always a delight to learn from Dr. Charles Russell Severance. I had a great time with the easy to understand videos and the hands-on exercises. This course has filled me with a lot of ideas about my next project! Can't wait to implement everything I've learnt so far!
By Daniel U•
Jul 26, 2021
This is a superb course. Prof Russell is really passionate about SQL, I think that's because he wants us to really understand how powerful SQL is. I've completed 2 courses so far, I'll definitely go for the entire specialization.
By Farhodbek S•
Jan 22, 2022
By Jan H•
May 2, 2022
By Keenan B•
Nov 13, 2021
Great lecture material, the assignments seem overwhelming at first but are actually quite easy if you pay attention to the lectures.
By Parsa P•
Nov 16, 2021
This course was super useful for me and I've learned incredible topics and materials from this course, Thanks a lot.
By Daniel F•
Sep 8, 2021
Amazing course. Lots of practices. Dr. Chuck makes it looks like it is easy. Very relevant techniques and concepts.
By Cristian D L G•
Oct 9, 2021
Excelente curso, expande las herramientas que se tienen a disposicion para manipular bases de datos.
By Pascal U E•
May 23, 2022
This course is just great, which a lot a very useful tips for Postgres DB admin or developpers
By Alexander T•
Aug 5, 2021
As usual, amazing course from Dr. Chuck!
It is 10th course from him which I've completed
By Shashwat D•
Jul 24, 2021
Another Amazing course By Dr Chuck. A must do course for anyone who wants to learn SQL.
By Svitlana S•
Aug 1, 2021
Great course for intermediate level, I loved it! Quite short though. I want more!
By Andres F R D•
Jun 3, 2021
Learning deeper uses and applications for PostgreSQL, which can be useful.
By Jonathan C•
Jan 23, 2022
Great pace. Good introduction to SQL. Professor is excellent.
By Yardley L F E•
Jan 6, 2022
The best intermediate PostgreSQL ever. I really learn a lot.
By Joe P•
Jun 3, 2021
Dr. Chuck is awesome and really knows the knowledge I need!
By Nobel D•
Dec 30, 2021
By John C F•
Jun 15, 2021
The Course was great from discussion to exercise.
By Allyson D d L•
Mar 3, 2022
The course is good but the assignments are easy.
By Eduardo A V M•
Nov 25, 2021
Excellent, very complete and well explained
By Augusto S C•
Sep 25, 2021
A great course to improve one's SQL skills
By Vasileios V•
Nov 18, 2021
Dr. Chuck is one of the BEST TEACHERS !!!