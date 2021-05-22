GG
May 21, 2021
This course teaches some niche applications. Not sure if i'll ever have to use them, but good to know what to look for in case it ever comes up at work :)
KK
Jan 9, 2022
Week 4 was a titbit challenging, but I figure it out. On to the next one. Lol
By Glenn•
May 22, 2021
By Chaoren G•
May 19, 2021
Great Course and Great Instructor!
By Lily M•
Jul 5, 2021
No details explained. Not friendly for SQL beginner, where we can only watch Dr Chuck writing complex codes without knowning the rationale behind it.
By Yardley L F E•
Feb 15, 2022
This module is really non sence. And it is a wasting of time. We are learning PostgreSQL and like idiot, we are facing python code to solve the assignement as we were in a python course. If you just start the PostgreSQL course, please do not waste your time with this module, you will spend time and money for nothing.
By Fabio B S D R M•
Sep 2, 2021
This is the best course I have taken so far with Dr.Chuck, If you want to learn advanced topics on PostgreSQL, this is the course. Dr.Chuck will teach you complex subjects is a simple way, with simple examples that will give you foundation knowledge so you can master very complex points. This a summary of what was covered at this course : Differentiate between HASH index and B-tree index. Create a reverse index for a table of documents. Utilize stop words with a reverse index. Create a GIN-based text[] reverse index. Differentiate and utilize the ts_vector() and ts_query() functions. creating a natural language full-text index on a column. Compare Python functions with PostgreSQL functions. Connect and compare Python and PostgreSQL. Utilize Python to insert data into a table with a given schema. Load and store JSON documents in a table. Recall which index type is typically used for JSON in PostgreSQL. That"s what I was talking about ! And don"t worry if you didn"t know Python because the examples are very easy on that and you will have templates to guide you so you can follow the course. After all if get to this point something of programming you have to know, and with some basic Python you can manage it and will have a good support on the forums. I highly recommend this course for PostgreSQL fans !
By Nevil A E•
Mar 22, 2022
Knowing only a little python and having lost my early enthusisam for postgre, the last two weeks course contents felt a bit advanced, and so I skipped the video walkthroughs. But I feel this is an excellent course for someone more persistent
By Keslo•
Jan 10, 2022
By Wai K W C•
Sep 2, 2021
Clear explanation of JSON and how to work with it by Python and Postgresql
By John C F•
Jun 16, 2021
Its awesome I can use it in my software development
By Eduardo A V M•
Nov 25, 2021
Excellent, very complete and well explained
By Benjamin J•
Dec 29, 2021
Good material and responsive staff.
By Alexander T•
Aug 5, 2021
Thanks for a great course!
By Walter M•
Jan 14, 2022
Great, great course!
By Umutcan Y•
Aug 1, 2021
Very nice
By Goh K L•
Jan 28, 2022
Week 3 and week 4 instructions can be a bit ambiguous, however the discussion form posts helped a lot.
By Dhruv•
May 13, 2022
Could use some more examples on WHY we need JSON in a SQL setup
By Billy C•
Apr 18, 2022
“for everybody“ says it all. Fun, but assignments are mostly brainless copying and pasting. Lack of depth.