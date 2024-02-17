Build a Website using an API with HTML, JavaScript, and JSON

In this project, you’ll support a European travel agency’s effort to increase booking by building a webpage that provides visitors with a 7-day weather forecast for major European cities.
Provide ability for website users to look up 7 day weather forecasts for major European cities
Keep website visitors on the website longer
Increase online bookings
Project plan
Explore the weather forecast API
Apply HTML and CSS to the user interface
Write code to create and send API requests
Process data and generate HTML results
