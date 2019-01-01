Learn About JSON with JavaScript
Learn about the syntax and format of JSON
How to accept and process JSON in JavaScript
How to generate and transmit JSON in JavaScript
Learn about the syntax and format of JSON
How to accept and process JSON in JavaScript
How to generate and transmit JSON in JavaScript
If you are relatively new to the world of cloud computing, you might have come across a term JSON and not know what it is exactly. JSON stands for JavaScript Object Notation and is widely used to exchange information between clients and servers. Many No-SQL databases also uses the format to store data. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn about the format and structure of JSON, accept and process JSON in your code, and transmit JSON to other processes. No prior experience with JSON is required but basic to intermediate HTML and JavaScript is required.
fullstack
Json
Software Development
JavaScript
Cloud Computing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and preview
Learn the format and structure and compose your first JSON
Address cybersecurity concerns about our JSON array
Turn the JSON string into a JavaScript object and display the names of the dishes
Handle invalid JSON gracefully
Display the rest of the details by accessing the JSON attributes
Sending and receiving JSON from a PDF server (serialization)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.