Storing, Retrieving, and Processing JSON data with Python
What is a JSON API?
How to request the JSON data in Python?
How to store this data and use Tkinter to develop a desktop application?
By the end of this project, you will learn how to work with JSON data in python. we will learn what is an API and how we can access the data using HTTP requests in Python. We are going to retrieve the data and use TKinter module in python to develop a desktop application for browsing characters rolled in Rick and Morty series. During this project, you will learn what a JSON API is and how it works. you will learn about how to send an HTTP request to the server to retrieve the JSON data and at the end, we are going to learn how to use this data to develop a desktop application using python and TKinter.
Application Programming Interfaces (API)
HTTP Requests
Python Programming
Json
Tkinter
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
What is a JSON API?
Requesting for JSON Data
Creating Character Object and Load our data
Creating our Application using TKinter
Loading the Image in TKinter
