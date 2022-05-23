About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
English

Skills you will gain

  • Swagger
  • Express JS
  • Express Router
  • Representational State Transfer (REST)
  • Vanilla JS
NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Documenting and Building REST API's using Vanilla Node.js

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Building REST API's using ExpressJS

6 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Securing REST API's using JSON Web Tokens and Oauth

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization

RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express

