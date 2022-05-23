For newly emerged technologies, REST APIs provide a flexible and easier process to integrate applications. They have emerged as one of the most common methods used for connecting components of the distributed system. For a backend developer, ability to build REST APIs is a key requirement.
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Documenting and Building REST API's using Vanilla Node.js
For newly emerged technologies, REST APIs offer a flexible, lightweight process to integrate applications. These API's have emerged as the most common method used for connecting components of the distributed system. For a backend developer building REST APIs is one of the basic requirements. The skills acquired in this learning sprint will enable you to build REST APIs using Vanilla JS.
Building REST API's using ExpressJS
ExpressJS is one of the best backend development JavaScript Framework. It is primarily used of creating Restful API’s that accept request from frontend and send appropriate responses.
Securing REST API's using JSON Web Tokens and Oauth
Every day millions of users put out sensitive information on the internet. Keeping this information safe is one of the biggest challenges faced by the developers. For a developer, it is crucial to build secure applications.
About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Backend refers to the server side of development. Here, the primary focus is on how a website works. Node.js is considered efficient for the development of backend applications as it brings event-driven programming and enables development of fast and efficient web servers in JavaScript. Developers can create scalable servers by using a simplified model of event-driven programming that uses call-backs to signal completion of a task.
