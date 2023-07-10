Board Infinity
Building RESTful APIs with Node.js and Express
Building RESTful APIs with Node.js and Express

This course is part of Learning MEAN Stack by Building Real world Application Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: Board Infinity

1,577 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn Node.js and Express, including setup, server creation, HTTP handling, and middleware application for modern web development.

  • Acquire skills in MongoDB with Node.js, connecting to databases, performing CRUD operations, and utilizing NoSQL database advantages.

  • Explore advanced Node.js techniques such as asynchronous programming, error handling, and control flow management for robust apps.

  • Focus on building scalable, secure web applications with maintainable code, implementing security measures, and automated testing.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

8 quizzes

This course is part of the Learning MEAN Stack by Building Real world Application Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

This module will introduce you to Node.js and Express, two fundamental technologies for building modern web applications. You will learn how to set up your development environment, install Node.js and NPM, and create your first Node.js application. You will start by exploring the features of Node.js and its unique architecture, including the event loop and non-blocking I/O model. You will also learn how to use the built-in modules and NPM to install and manage dependencies. Next, you will dive into Express, a popular web framework built on top of Node.js. You will learn how to install and configure Express, create a simple web server, and handle HTTP requests and responses. In this module, you will also learn how to use middleware to add functionality to your Express application, including logging, error handling, and parsing request bodies. You will also learn how to use template engines to render dynamic views and serve static files. By the end of this module, you will have a solid understanding of the basics of Node.js and Express, and be ready to dive deeper into building RESTful APIs in the following modules.

What's included

11 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module will teach you how to work with databases in Node.js using MongoDB, a popular NoSQL database. You will learn how to connect to a MongoDB database, create collections and documents, and perform CRUD operations using the MongoDB driver. You will start by understanding the basics of NoSQL databases and their advantages over traditional relational databases. You will learn how to set up and configure MongoDB, and how to interact with it using the command line and the MongoDB Compass GUI. Next, you will learn how to use the MongoDB driver in Node.js to perform CRUD operations on the database, including inserting, updating, and deleting documents. You will also learn how to query the database using the MongoDB query language and perform aggregation operations. By the end of this module, you will have the skills and knowledge to work with databases in Node.js using MongoDB. You will be able to create and interact with databases and perform CRUD operations using the MongoDB driver.

What's included

13 videos3 readings3 quizzes

This module will cover advanced topics in Node.js and Express, including asynchronous programming, error handling, security, and testing. You will learn how to write scalable and maintainable code, handle errors and exceptions, and implement security measures to protect your application. You will start by understanding the importance of asynchronous programming in Node.js, and how to use callbacks, promises, and async/await to handle asynchronous operations. You will also learn how to use the async module to manage asynchronous control flow and avoid callback hell. Next, you will learn how to handle errors and exceptions in your Node.js and Express applications, including using try/catch blocks, error middleware, and global error handling. You will also learn how to use logging frameworks to log errors and monitor your application. By the end of this module, you will have the skills and knowledge to write scalable, maintainable, and secure Node.js and Express applications, and be able to write automated tests to ensure the quality of your code.

What's included

16 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 peer review

