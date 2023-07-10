Board Infinity
Building a Complete MEAN Stack Application
Building a Complete MEAN Stack Application

What you'll learn

  • Design scalable backends with MEAN stack; learn authentication, authorization, security, and handling large users and requests.

  • Develop a single-page application using AngularJS, including views, controllers, services, routing, forms, and dynamic views.

  • Create a responsive frontend using AngularJS, HTML, CSS; learn to connect the frontend with the backend API through HTTP requests.

  • Learn to deploy the complete MEAN stack application, including production environment setup, configuration, and performance monitoring.

Skills you'll gain

There are 2 modules in this course

This module will teach you how to design and implement a scalable and maintainable backend for a real-world web application using the MEAN (MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS, Node.js) stack. You will learn how to architect a backend that can handle a large number of users and requests, and how to implement features like authentication, authorization, and security. You will start by understanding the principles of backend design and architecture, and how to design a backend that can handle the traffic and demands of a real-world application. You will learn how to use Node.js and Express.js to create a RESTful API that can interact with a MongoDB database, and how to use best practices to ensure security and scalability. By the end of this module, you will have the skills and knowledge to design and implement a scalable and secure backend for a real-world web application using the MEAN stack. You will be able to architect a backend that can handle a large number of users and requests.

What's included

15 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module will teach you how to create a responsive and user-friendly frontend for your MEAN stack application using AngularJS. You will learn how to create views, controllers, and services, and how to use AngularJS to interact with your backend API. You will start by understanding the principles of frontend development, and how to design a user interface that is intuitive and easy to use. You will learn how to use HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to create a responsive and mobile-friendly interface, and how to use AngularJS to handle user interactions and input. Next, you will learn how to use AngularJS to connect your frontend with your backend API. You will learn how to make HTTP requests to your backend, and how to handle responses using promises and observables. You will learn how to create views that display data from your backend, and how to handle user input and form submissions. By the end of this module, you will have the skills and knowledge to create a responsive and user-friendly frontend for your MEAN stack application using AngularJS. You will be able to connect your frontend with your backend API.

What's included

13 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 peer review

