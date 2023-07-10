Building a Complete MEAN Stack Application

This comprehensive course will guide students through the process of building a complete web application using MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS, and Node.js.
In the first module, you will explore the principles of backend architecture, focusing on designing scalable and secure backends for real-world applications. They will create a RESTful API using Node.js and Express.js and learn to build a dynamic single-page application with AngularJS. The module also covers how to link the backend with the front end, display data, and manage user interactions in real time. The second module delves into frontend development principles and user-friendly interface design using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and AngularJS. Participants will be guided through connecting the frontend with the backend API, handling HTTP requests and responses, and managing user input and form submissions. Additionally, this module emphasizes deployment strategies to ensure the performance and availability of the MEAN stack application. By the end of this course, you will design and implement a scalable and secure backend using the MEAN stack, build a RESTful API with Node.js and Express.js, integrate it with a front-end SPA using AngularJS, and learn deployment strategies. The course offers hands-on experience and valuable insights, equipping you with the ability to build a complete MEAN stack application from scratch, aligning with real-world application development needs.