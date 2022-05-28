About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore the Node.js environment , test and debug the basic programs incorporating Node.js techniques like modules, files and asynchronous programming

Skills you will gain

  • Node.Js
  • JavaScript with ES6 Specification
  • Chai
  • Mocha
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started With JavaScript in Node.js​

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Work with JavaScript Functions Arrays and Objects

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Build and Use Modules in Node.js

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Asynchronous Programming

6 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization

RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express

