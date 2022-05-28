Have you ever wondered how you are able to do net banking or book a ticket online? Which technology is adopted for applications used in different businesses?
Explore the Node.js environment , test and debug the basic programs incorporating Node.js techniques like modules, files and asynchronous programming
- Node.Js
- JavaScript with ES6 Specification
- Chai
- Mocha
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started With JavaScript in Node.js
"JavaScript, a programming language is one of the core technologies of the World Wide Web. Over the years, its use has expanded beyond its web browser roots.
Work with JavaScript Functions Arrays and Objects
Functions in JavaScript provide modularity and reusability of code to the applications developed. They combine many instructions into a single line of code. In this learning sprint, you will learn to declare and use functions in a program.
Build and Use Modules in Node.js
"Modular programming is a software design technique that emphasizes on separating the functionality of a program into independent, interchangeable modules. Each of these modules contain everything necessary to execute only one aspect of the desired functionality.
Asynchronous Programming
Asynchronous programming is a technique that enables a program to start a potentially long-running task, and work seamlessly till it has has finished. It continues to be responsive to other events even while the task is running. Once the task is completed, the program is presented with the result. In this learning sprint, you will learn to write asynchronous programs.
About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Backend refers to the server side of development. Here, the primary focus is on how a website works. Node.js is considered efficient for the development of backend applications as it brings event-driven programming and enables development of fast and efficient web servers in JavaScript. Developers can create scalable servers by using a simplified model of event-driven programming that uses call-backs to signal completion of a task.
