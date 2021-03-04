Build a Node Server backend with Express
Set up the Express Project and directory structure.
Use Mongoose to Create the Express Model.
Use Express Router Get to Access the Database and Return JSON data.
Set up the Express Project and directory structure.
Use Mongoose to Create the Express Model.
Use Express Router Get to Access the Database and Return JSON data.
By the end of this project, you will Build a Node Server backend with Express that will fetch data from a MongoDB database. Often, a dynamic web application is connected to a database on the server side. Node.js serves as the web server used to access the database. Express is a framework for Node.js and acts as middleware to connect the backend Node server to the Client-facing web application. The Client facing web application can then make API (Application Programming Interface) calls to Express to gather data for the dynamic web application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Mongoose
Mongodb
Node
express
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up the Express Project and directory structure.
Import the CSV file data into MongoDB.
Use Mongoose to Create the Express Model.
Add Express Router to Route the Get request to the proper handler.
Use Express Router Get to Access the Database and Return JSON data.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.