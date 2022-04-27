Learner Reviews & Feedback for Server side JavaScript with Node.js by NIIT StackRoute
About the Course
Have you ever wondered how you are able to do net banking or book a ticket online? Which technology is adopted for applications used in different businesses?
Backend technology acts as a backbone to every web application. It typically includes all services, data interfaces and their core business logic.
This course will introduce you to the Node.js environment and help you design and develop backend or server-side of the application. It also provides you with hands on coding exercises and will enable you to build JavaScript programs and test and execute them in the Node.js environment....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Server side JavaScript with Node.js
By Edwin P
•
Apr 27, 2022
grade tests of first week are ambiguos and a waste of time. I need to practice my JS skill and not my problem statement understanding