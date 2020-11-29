Build a Full-Stack Server for API Requests - NodeJS and Pug
Send API requests using NodeJS
Set up a server using NodeJS
Display data from the backend on the front end using Pug
By the end of this project, you will create a website which reports the weather for a specific city. We will learn how to use NodeJS to send API requests to Accuweather, and Pug and CSS to present the weather to the users.. We will use VSCode throughout this course. Building a full-stack website is a highly sought after skillset and this course is a great way to get started by building a simple weather website. This guided project is for anyone who is comfortable with JavaScript and has some experience with coding. Knowledge of HTML and CSS is useful, but not required. It would also be suitable for someone who is interested in building a website and is happy to follow along with the steps to get a feel for full-stack web development and will focus on the in depth knowledge after. This could be someone just beginning their coding journey, someone experienced who wants to learn NodeJS or someone who wants to build their own website which needs a server.
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Application Programming Interfaces (API)
Pug
Node.Js
Full-Stack Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up your folder in VSCode and install node packages
Sign up to Accuweather API and send first API request in browser
Send an API request to get the weather of a city using NodeJS
Output the results in the browser
Add Pug files to the front end
Send an API request when a button in pressed
Add additional data from the API request
Add some style using CSS
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
