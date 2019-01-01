Chevron Left
For newly emerged technologies, REST APIs provide a flexible and easier process to integrate applications. They have emerged as one of the most common methods used for connecting components of the distributed system. For a backend developer, ability to build REST APIs is a key requirement. This course will enable you to build and document REST APIs using various frameworks and tools. The primary use of this is to create REST API’s that accept request from frontend and send appropriate responses. Here, you will also learn to document the REST APIs using Swagger....
