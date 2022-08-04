APIs in Node.js: Write a RESTful API Backend Application

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Develop backend applications with Node.js

Develop applications with RESTful API

Implement RESTful API in HTTP

1.5 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

This Guided Project Node.js: Write a RESTful API Backend Application is for learners who want to be able to develop backend web applications with Node.js. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to develop backend applications with Node.js and implement RESTful API in HTTP. To achieve this, we will work through building a shopping list backend application in Node.js using Visual Studio Code. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have mastery of core JavaScript.

Skills you will develop

  • Front And Back Ends

  • Application Programming Interfaces (API)

  • Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)

  • Node.Js

  • Representational State Transfer (REST)

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Task 1: Explore Project, Workspace, and RESTful API

  2. Task 2: Build a Skeleton Node.js Backend Application

  3. Task 3: Use RESTful GET to return list of items

  4. Optional Practice: Demostrate your understanding of RESTful API

  5. Task 4: Use RESTful PUT to Add Items to a List

  6. Task 5: Use RESTful POST to Update Names

  7. Optional Practice: Demostrate your understanding of RESTful API in Node.js backend application

  8. Task 6: Use POST to Update an Item's Price

  9. Optional Cumulative Chllange

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder