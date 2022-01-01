University of Michigan
PHP, which stands for Hypertext Preprocessor, is a scripting language that is used to enhance web pages. It enables functions such as creating usernames and passwords, forums, and other necessary parts of the user experience.
How PHP—and other scripting languages—differ from programming languages lies in their execution: the former uses an interpreter to convert its language into machine code, while the latter uses a compiler to do so. This allows Web Developers to create dynamic sites that interact with databases, as opposed to the slower-loading sites that use Common Gateway Interface technology.
This particular scripting language is important to learn because it’s open-source, which makes it easily accessible and free. This means Web Developers skilled in PHP can provide efficient and cost-effective services to employers and clients while increasing their own value—according to Glassdoor, PHP Developers in the U.S. make an average of $81,428 per year.
With its budget-friendliness, flexibility, and fast load times, PHP is a much-needed skill for employers in need of a custom coding project—especially when you consider that slow-loading websites cost retailers $2.6 billion in lost sales each year. Even when business choose to go the WordPress route, custom plugins and technical support are made possible at the hands of PHP Programmers and Developers.
When it comes to actual opportunities for PHP learners, successful ones can count on landing roles such as Web Communications Specialist, Product Lead, UX Designer, Web Developer, Digital Analytics Specialist, Content Writer, Design Director, WordPress Developer, Web Strategist, UI Developer, Digital Designer, Front-end Developer, and various others that are related.
PHP courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in the basic structure of a web application; the request/response cycle; Hypertext Markup Language; PHP syntax and data structures; how to connect to a MySQL through PHP; how PHP uses cookies and manages session data; and more.
Lessons on PHP are taught by instructors from major universities, including the University of Michigan. Learners can enjoy exploring PHP with instructors specializing in Information, Programming, and other disciplines. Course content on PHP is delivered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
The skills and experience that you need to already have, before starting to learn PHP might include a solid foundation of coding websites using HTML, CSS, and Java. Having this fundamental coding prowess can help you understand and work with PHP, a server-side programming language that is used by over three-quarters of today’s websites. You might also want to have experience in business communications, project development, and coding work before starting to learn PHP. Having these skills, along with being a good team player, being organized, and having a strong work ethic, will give you the right foundation for learning PHP.
The kind of people who are best suited for using PHP in their work are those programmers who have strong attention to detail and exemplary web development skills. People working in PHP often are required to develop back-end components, connect their work with the API of the third-party web service, and then integrate their work with the application to support front-end developers. These programmers who work with PHP also work with plugins for web frameworks that may be required for websites and web projects. Therefore, people best suited for work that involves PHP are skilled in a variety of areas.
You may know if learning PHP is right for you if you understand basic programming languages, have an interest in working with website development, and are organized, methodical, and focused. PHP can also be a good stepping stone as it could lead to other frameworks of PHP used in today’s software market, including CakePHP and others. In learning PHP, you can gain knowledge in using CakePHP to easily develop web applications in a swift manner. Ultimately, learning PHP can be right for you if you already are familiar with fundamental design principles for scalable applications, and integrating multiple data sources and databases into a single system. PHP is an older and widely used language, but some people note that it is declining somewhat in modern usage. Yet, this is premature, as many big sites still use some type of PHP language protocols, so learning it may be right for you.