Web development in Python refers to the use of Python to create websites and web applications. Python is a programming language popular with developers of all levels because of its user-friendly language and versatility. Python works across Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms, which makes it a practical choice for web-based products that need to operate on multiple devices.
Learning Python is a practical decision because it is one of the most popular programming languages in the world, ranking with JavaScript, HTML, and SQL. One reason for its popularity is that many people find it easier to learn than other programming languages. It typically takes fewer lines of code to create websites, which can speed up the development process. Beginner web developers sometimes choose to learn Python as a foundation for learning other programming languages like JavaScript, Ruby, or Perl.
You can take online courses to learn the basics of web development in Python. Lessons include topics like functions, data structures, and looping. Alternatively, you may choose to take courses that focus on the fundamentals of web design or participate in a guided project in which you can apply your knowledge to create web applications. If you’ve mastered the basics of the programming language, you can explore web frameworks such as Django or take additional courses that focus on more advanced programming languages like SQL.
You can start learning web development in Python as long as you have basic computer skills, but many people find that an understanding of fundamentals like looping, syntax, and object-oriented is helpful. Being able to access and use The Python Standard Library can also be beneficial. Other skills that come in handy as you learn web development in Python include strong problem-solving skills as well as the ability to organize code and work with algorithms.